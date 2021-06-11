It's time to stop and smell the (city) roses this weekend.

NYC Is Being Taken Over by Instagram-worthy Flower Displays - and the Gansevoort Is Your First Stop

This weekend, the Gansevoort in New York City's Meatpacking district will be the place to stop and smell the roses.

From June 12 to 13, L.E.A.F, the festival of flowers, is taking over the Meatpacking District for a "weekend designed to spotlight world-class floral design." As part of the event, Gansevoort Meatpacking will join in with a series of its own installations, displays, and is evening offering a package deal so you get the most out of the show.

The rooftop at Gansevoort Credit: Courtesy of David Mitchell

Guests who book the L.E.A.F. It To Us package will receive 20% off the best available rate, beginning at $1,000, a custom bouquet in their suite, two drink tickets to enjoy the signature botanical beverages at each of Gansevoort's outposts, including the Rooftop, Coffee Cocktails, and The Chester, valued at $22 per cocktail.

A bedroom at LEAF 2021 Gansevoort Credit: Courtesy of David Mitchell

Beyond the deals, guests will also get a chance to take in the work of Spencer Falls of @TheUnlikleyflorist, who will be on-site as the Gansevoort's florist-in-residence. Falls plans to deck out the lobby with floral creations, making for a perfect Insta-worthy backdrop to the weekend. Guests can then head out for a stroll to see the extensive floral installations at 14th Street Square, Chelsea Triangle, and Gansevoort Plaza, including guerrilla 'Flower-Bombs' throughout the district, European-style flower markets, and in-store floral pop-ups.

Hotel guests can also enjoy a special addition to Coffee Cocktails, which will be hosting a specialty bar cart in partnership with LVMH, offering the chance to sample the newly announced line of Belvedere Botanics. Can't make it? Here's how you can make a few of the hotel's special flower-themed cocktails no matter where you are.

Sex & Flowers cocktail at LEAF 2021 Gansevoort Credit: Courtesy of @Skinnywashere/Karston Tannis

Available at the Rooftop: Sex and flowers

1.5oz empress gin

.5oz elderflower

.5oz lime

.25oz simple

Top Prosecco

Served up in coupe flower garnish

Available at C C: Another round

1.75oz Belvedere

.5 Acquafava

.75 Rose Syrup

.5 lemon juice

2 sprays of rose water

Served up in Martini glass with Pansy

Available at the Chester: Lacey Spa water

2oz belvedere blackberry and lemongrass

3 mint sprigs/ muddled strawberries

Top with club soda