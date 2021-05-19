NYC's Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises to Statue of Liberty Are Back

Take the one-hour boat to and from one of NYC's most famous icons.

As New York City begins its recovery from pandemic shutdowns, iconic attractions are reopening after more than a year of closure.

This week, New York's famous Circle Line Sightseeing cruise line will resume its tours of the city's waterways, beginning with a one-hour journey from the heart of Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty.

The Circle Line's Liberty Cruise will relaunch on May 22, offering visitors and locals the chance to see some of New York's most iconic sights along the riverfront.

"We have been very pleased with the demand this season and are excited to provide our guests with even more opportunities to celebrate New York City as only Circle Line can," Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines, said in a statement shared with Travel & Leisure.

Circle Line Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line Cruises

Currently, as precautions due to the pandemic, capacity on each vessel is limited to 50% to promote social distancing onboard and customers are required to wear face masks while boarding and disembarking. Masks are highly encouraged while onboard the ships.

Employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before every shift, and and each ship is cleaned and sanitized after every trip

Over the coming weeks, Circle Line will bring back more of its cruise offerings. The Liberty Super Express, a 40-minute journey from downtown Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty and back, will resume service on June 9. Travelers who have a packed itinerary around the city can opt for The Beast cruise, launching June 3, which whizzes over New York's waters in a jet-powered speedboat at 45 miles per hour. The Beast journeys from New York's Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty and back again in about a half-hour.

Circle Line also announced tickets for its five-hour Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise, which will include a socially-distanced party, complete with DJ and cash bar concession stand.

The iconic cruise line's return follows news of Radio City Music Hall reopening in June and restaurant Tavern on the Green welcoming back guests as New York City continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.