A New Immersive 'Harry Potter' Exhibit Will Tour the World in 2022

The exhibit will connect all aspects of the Wizarding World, from the Harry Potter films and plays to Fantastic Beasts and more.

Years have gone by since Harry Potter cast his last spell, defeating He Who Must Not Be Named, but fans remain enchanted with Harry and all of the other unique characters from the Wizarding World. Harry Potter enthusiasts itching for more magical encounters will soon have their wish granted with Harry Potter: The Exhibition.

Debuting in 2022, Harry Potter: The Exhibition is a new immersive experience from Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros., Lonely Planet reports.

The exhibit will offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most iconic moments from the Harry Potter films and stories, Fantastic Beasts, and the Wizarding World. And with a fan base that spans the entire world, Harry Potter: The Exhibition will tour several regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

In addition to featuring actual props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, the exhibit will create an environment that pays homage to the different characters and unique settings of the Wizarding World.

Going beyond the seven novels and eight movies that originally introduced the world to Harry Potter, the exhibit will showcase elements from the Tony and Olivier Award-winning stage show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the first two of the five-part Fantastic Beasts film series. The first venue to host Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be announced within the next few months.

"We are honored to be entrusted with the iconic Harry Potter brand and excited to develop and share an exhibition experience that celebrates the magic of the Wizarding World," Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, told Lonely Planet. "We look forward to working with world-class partners, promoters, and sponsors to bring an all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition to fans around the globe."