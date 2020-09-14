Woman Denied Entry to Musee d'Orsay Over Outfit Accuses Museum of Double Standards

A woman known only as Jeanne on Twitter called out the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France for “double standards” after being initially denied entry to the museum because she was wearing a low-cut dress, CNN reported.

Jeanne wrote in her post that she encountered a female staff member who told her she needed to cover-up before being allowed in the art museum. “Arriving at the entrance of the museum, I don't have time to take out my ticket before the sight of my breasts and my appearance shocks an officer in charge of reservations,” Jeanne wrote on Twitter, as translated by CNN. She also posted a photo of the dress she was wearing that day: a long-sleeved summer dress with a low neckline.

When she asked the staff why she couldn’t go in, they apparently just pointed to her cleavage, which Jeanne described as “excruciatingly embarrassing,” according to CNN. The staff cited the museum’s rules, which state that a visitor could be denied entry because they are “wearing an outfit susceptible to disturbing the peace,” CNN reported. However, many people on social media, including Jeanne herself, have pointed out that the Musée d’Orsay has an extensive collection of nude paintings, so a visitor showing a little cleavage wouldn’t fall into the category of “disturbing the peace.”

“Inside: paintings of naked women, sculptures of naked women, artists advocating as well as engaging,” Jeanne wrote on Twitter, according to CNN.

Eventually, Jeanne decided to put on a jacket in order to enter the museum, saying that the ordeal made her feel “ashamed” and under the “impression that everyone was looking at [her] breasts. “I am not just my breasts, I am not just a body, your double standards will not be an obstacle to my access to culture and knowledge,” she said, according to CNN.