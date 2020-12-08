Visit These Iconic New York City Museums From Home

From MoMa to the Met, here's how you can take a virtual trip to some of NYC's most treasured institutions.

Staying at home during the pandemic hasn’t been easy, but there is one thing you can do from home now more than ever: Visit a museum.

Museums all over the world have been putting their collections online, either through their own websites or through Google Arts & Culture, so it’s easier than ever to discover art, history, science, and more subjects with just a Wi-Fi connection.

That’s especially true for museums in New York City.

The city has over 100 museums that tourists can choose from. But since everyone is stuck at home or can’t travel to the Big Apple themselves, actually taking a trip to their favorite museum seems like a far-off dream.

Thankfully, if you have an internet connection, getting a little culture is as easy as a click.

The Guggenheim

One of New York’s best museums naturally has a way to enjoy its collection online too. Through the museum’s website, you can browse it collection, take classes, enjoy performances, and more.

Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum

Science and history lovers will be happy to know that they can still learn about space exploration, aviation, and more at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum’s website. Not only does the site have tons of information about attending virtual talks and tours, but it also has resources on how to experience the museum itself, either with Google Arts & Culture or its YouTube channel.

MoMA

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has lots of ways to enjoy its collections online. Through Google Arts & Culture, anyone can enjoy an online exhibit or few images of work in the museum. Or, if you want something more in-depth, the MoMA website has guided online exhibits and virtual talks.

The Met

The Metropolitan Museum has put together a truly remarkable series of 360-degree videos for museum goers. Through the museum’s website, you can see the Great Hall, the Cloisters, the Temple of Dendur, the Met Breuer, Charles Engelhard Court, and the Arms and Armor Galleries as if you’re really there.

El Museo del Barrio

A museum dedicated to "creating space and propelling young Latinx artists," El Museo del Barrio is a cherished institution that quickly reinvented itself when COVID-19 hit. Explore the museum's website, but don't miss Popular Painters and Other Visionaries,

American Museum of Natural History

Science, history, and culture are all at your fingertips. This iconic New York institution has lots of virtual exhibits, lectures, and special events that are great for the whole family on its website. Students can also take advantage of their virtual “field trips.”

The Frick Collection

The Frick is particularly known for its collection of fine art. Other than the pandemic, the museum has also been undergoing a massive restoration, but you can still explore the museum as if you’re really there on its website.

LIFE Photo Collection

Google Arts & Culture has a trove of incredible images from LIFE magazine. While it’s not necessarily a walk-through, you can still view some of the best photography of the last 90 years.

Museum of the Moving Image

One of the lesser-known museums, the Museum of the Moving Image is dedicated to all things film and television. There aren’t any 360-degree tours, but the museum has lots of content, including a tour video, tutorials, and online classes to choose from on its website.

The 9/11 Museum

Google Street View has an excellent view of this solemn place that’s dedicated to the people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Take a “walk” around the area, including the memorial pools.

Museum of the City of New York

New York’s history and culture is so vast and diverse, of course there’s a museum just dedicated to the city we all love. Google Arts & Culture has a number of online exhibitions from the Museum of the City of New York, including ones dedicated to historical clothing and bringing certain neighborhoods in focus.

New York Historical Society

Getting your dose of history is easy with the historical society’s online exhibitions. Discover the history of the city’s art, culture, history, and more on the museum’s website.

New York Transit Museum

Love it or hate it, there’s still a museum dedicated to the New York City transit system. Even if you’ve never been on the subway, you can still plan a virtual trip (there are options for adult groups or students), or take a look at their digital collection.

The Tenement Museum

The Tenement Museum is glad to bring people the museum right to their homes. This organization dedicated to the history of immigrants, refugees, and immigration to New York City has lots of digital exhibits and virtual events to explore on its website.

The Whitney Museum