The Met Now Has an Exclusive Virtual Museum Tour for Verizon Customers

Verizon customers around the country can take a "trip" to The Met using their phones.

Going on a museum tour has been difficult, if not impossible, for many people around the world during the ongoing pandemic. Luckily, virtual museum tours are available at institutions around the globe, and now Verizon customers can do an exclusive tour for free.

On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced its collaboration with Verizon to bring customers The Met Unframed, an immersive virtual art and gaming experience.

The Met Unframed includes nearly 50 works of art in the Met's collection, organized in digitally rendered galleries for Verizon customers to peruse as they please.

"Our mission since The Met's founding 150 years ago has been to connect people to art and ideas, and to one another — something we've found to be more powerful than ever over these last months of isolation and uncertainty," said Max Hollein, Director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in a statement. "The Met Unframed brings the Museum to audiences wherever they are in an innovative viewing experience in which users can virtually visit iconic spaces and engage with The Met's masterpieces, learn more about the works in a playful way through AR, and enjoy bringing the art into one's own surroundings."

Image zoom A patron looks at paintings on display during a press viewing of "A New Look at Old Masters" a newly installed gallery for European Paintings, on December 10,2020, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. | Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Customers who have 5G capabilities on their devices can especially appreciate this new experience. While the tour works on all devices with 4G, those who have upgraded to the new platform (which hosts a higher bandwidth) can access special features and interactions. All users can move around the galleries to see the art, and even "unlock" it to "borrow" the art for 15 minutes. This feature allows the app to unlock your phone's camera so you can digitally "hang," or project, the art on your wall.

But those with 5G capabilities can also access four special pieces of art in the museum that will "come to life" while projecting the art into whatever room they're in, making the new tour a truly new way to see and appreciate art.

Some of the highlights of this virtual experience include renderings of The Met Cloisters' Unicorn Tapestries, Jackson Pollock's Autumn Rhythm, Vincent Van Gogh's Wheatfield with Cypresses, Emanuel Leutze's Washington Crossing the Delaware, five paintings by Jacob Lawrence, and massive works from the Temple of Dendur in Egypt.

If you have a Verizon device, you can open the application by scanning the QR code from The Met Unframed desktop site or open the website directly on your mobile device.