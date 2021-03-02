Why This Italian Art Museum Is Spreading Its Collection Around Tuscany

The plan, called Uffizi Duffusi, which means "scattered Uffizi," will showcase the art from the gallery's deposit in buildings throughout the region, in essence turning all of Tuscany into one big museum. The project hopes to start rolling out this summer.

The idea is to "create a different type of tourism," Uffizi's director Eike Schmidt told CNN. "Art can't survive on big galleries alone. We need multiple exhibition spaces all over the region — especially in the places where the art itself was born." The idea is a twist on the "scattered hotels" that have popularized in Italy, where rooms are located throughout a village.

While the details on which art pieces will be displayed and where haven't yet been revealed, Schmidt tells the news outlet that "at least 60, maybe even 100 exhibition spaces" will be utilized in Tuscany, with some potential sites including former Medici family villas in Montelupo Fiorentino, Seravezza, and Careggi, as well as buildings in the towns of Livorno, Montecatini Terme, and Viareggio. Lucca is hoping that its Palazzo Ducale will be able to host some of the art, too.