Step Inside a Van Gogh Painting at This Dreamy Exhibit Coming to the U.S.

Step into the world of one of the world’s most influential painters.

Next summer, the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields in Indianapolis, Indiana, will open a new, immersive experience dedicated to the works of Vincent Van Gogh called The Lume.

The multisensory experience is being created by Australian-based company Grande Experiences, and is similar to other Van Gogh experiences around the world, though the exhibit is entirely new.

Other exhibitions held in other parts of the world include another immersive show that debuted in Paris in 2019 called la nuit étoilée, which also traveled to Toronto as a socially distanced, drive-through show in 2020.

“After five years of research into art consumer motivation and innovative digital exhibitions in Asia, Australia and Europe, we are thrilled to unveil The Lume Indianapolis at Newfields next year as a groundbreaking addition to what we have to offer,” said Dr. Charles L. Venable, The Melvin & Bren Simon Director and CEO at Newfields, in a statement. “Welcoming diverse audiences is a major goal of Newfields, and we believe The Lume Indianapolis will attract infrequent art museum visitors because they will be able to fully immerse themselves in an artist’s work in less formal ways than in a traditional gallery.”

This new experience in Indianapolis will take up 30,000 square feet on the museum’s fourth floor, making it the largest continuous exhibition space in Newfields’ 137-year history.

The Lume will feature almost 150 state-of-the-art high-definition projectors that can transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional world guests can explore. There will be nearly 3,000 moving images of Van Gogh’s paintings, set to classical music, including Sunflowers and The Starry Night. In addition, guests can partake in food and beverage elements of the exhibit. This will be the first-time art lovers will be able to experience a digital gallery of this scale and sophistication at an art museum in the United States.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Lume Indianapolis

Tickets for The Lume Indianapolis at Newfields will be available for purchase ahead of the grand opening in June 2021. For more information, visit the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields website.