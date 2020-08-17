NYC Museums Can Reopen on August 24 — Here's What You Need to Know

As New York City moves into Phase Four, lots of public institutions are looking forward to reopening their doors again (with some restrictions), including the city’s best museums.

While there have been many ways to virtually visit New York City’s museums during the city’s coronavirus lockdown, nothing compares to being in these popular attractions in real life. Now, according to USA Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums, as well as other “low-risk indoor cultural venues” like bowling alleys and gyms, will be able to reopen on Monday, Aug. 24.

As with any other stage of reopening, restrictions will also apply in order to keep the rate of infection as low as it has been in the last few weeks. “Given the results that we have and given the progress we’ve made, we’re going to make some changes and adjustments,” Gov. Cuomo said, according to USA Today. Museums, aquariums, and other similar venues will be allowed to operate at 25 percent occupancy capacity, and will need to adopt recommended sanitation guidelines and ask patrons to wear masks and continue to social distance.

The Aug. 24 reopening date is certainly good news for people who want to enjoy the city’s cultural institutions. However, it is important to note that not all of the city’s most popular museums will be opening on the same day with the same hours.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue says on its website that it will officially reopen for members on Aug. 27 and for all visitors on Aug. 29. Certain policies are in effect, including staying six feet apart at all times, wearing a mask, temperature screenings, frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer, and other general safety guidelines. The Met Cloisters is scheduled to open on Sept. 12.

The American Museum of Natural History plans to reopen to members on Sept. 2 and to all visitors on Sept. 9, according to its website. The updated days and hours include Wednesdays through Sundays between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. All tickets will be for a timed entry in order to limit capacity, and general safety guidelines also apply to all visitors.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) plans to reopen to all visitors on Aug. 27 at limited capacity. Timed tickets will be available for purchase online beginning Aug. 21, according to the museum’s website. Visitors who have a temperature above 100 degrees Fahrenheit will not be admitted, and all visitors are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

According to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum website, there is no official reopening date and online ticketing is still temporarily suspended. There are also no official reopening dates for the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, according to its website.