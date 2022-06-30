A Holocaust Exhibit Is Opening in NYC This Week With Hundreds of Survivor Testimonies Meant to 'Educate and Inspire'

The exhibit, called "The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do," will open at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust on July 1.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2022
Exterior of Museum of Jewish Heritage, A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City
Photo: Courtesy of Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

A new Holocaust exhibit opening in New York this week aims to bring the horrific history to life through hundreds of objects and survivor testimonies, including many on display for the first time ever.

The exhibit, called "The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do," will open at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust on July 1. The exhibit uses 750 original objects, photos, film, and personal stories donated by survivors and their families who settled in New York and nearby to "tell a global story through a local lens," a spokesperson from the museum said in a statement.

The artifacts, spread out over a 12,000-square-foot exhibition space, speaks to times before, during, and after the Holocaust, including Jewish life and experiences of "legalized racism and fascism, pogroms, ghettos, mass murder, and concentration camps."

"The title of our new exhibition speaks to our institution's very reason for being," museum president and CEO Jack Kliger, said in a statement shared with T+L. "Antisemitism and fascism are again on the rise throughout the world… The time to speak out and act is upon us, and it is urgent. We hope 'The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do' will educate and inspire our visitors and honor those who perished in the Holocaust, whose memories are a blessing."

A teddy bear, a red floral printed gad and a copy of Mein Kampf, Vol 2 - all objects in exhibit at museum
Clockwise: Eva Holzer’s teddy bear, which wears a handmade sweater, traveled with her when her family couldn’t secure visas and so placed the ten-year-old on a Kindertransport. Kindertransports were operations to evacuate Jewishchildren from Nazi-occupied Europe. Marita Radulescu and her family were nomadic Kalderash, a group of Romani people of central Europe, who were also persecuted and racialized by the Nazis. Marita took this handmade blouse with her when she and her family were deported to Transnistria in 1942. This is Heinrich Himmler’s personal copy of Mein Kampf vol.2, by Adolf Hitler. It contains sections underlined in pencil and notes in the margins written by Himmler, a leading member of the Nazi Party. Gift of the Holzer Family. Museum of Jewish Heritage; Collection of the Museum of Jewish Heritage; Anonymous donation in special honor of "the girl in the red coat." Museum of Jewish Heritage

The exhibit also includes an audio tour narrated by several speakers, including actress Julianna Margulies. The audio tour is available to download through the free Bloomberg Connects app.

Tickets for the new exhibit, which are available online, are $18 for adults and free for children under age 12, New York City Department of Education students, Holocaust survivors, active members of the military, and first responders.

There are several ways to learn about the Holocaust throughout the country, like the VR Holocaust memorial experience at Chicago's Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, and by visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Interior exhibit space renderings of International African American Museum
Charleston Is Getting a New Museum Spotlighting African American History — and We Got a First Look Inside
Trees stand outside the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center
This Powerful New VR Holocaust Exhibit Will Let You Tour Auschwitz With Survivors
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Two photos from Kochi, India, one showing a hotel room, and one showing a man looking at artwork
How Kochi Became One of India's Contemporary Art Capitals
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, family island aerial view on a sunny day
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022
Interior of the Vatican Museums
I Explored the Vatican's Secret Spaces Before Dawn With the Head Key Keeper — and Soon You Can, Too
USA, Georgia, Atlanta, View of downtown
30 Best Things to Do in Atlanta — From Art Museums to High-end Shopping
Free Things to do in NYC
These Are the Best Things to Do in NYC for Free
Barbie's Dreamhouse and Spaceship
Walk Into Barbie's World With This New Immersive Attraction Coming to Cities Across the U.S. This Summer
The Shoals entry send from exterior
This Brand-new 'Boatel' on Long Island's North Fork Has an On-site Oyster Shack and Waterfront Suites
Every Walt Disney World Ride Ranked
58 Disney World Rides and Attractions, Ranked From Worst to Best
Beach in Chatham, Cape Cod, MA
15 Best Things to Do on Cape Cod — Including Whale Watching, Beach Combing, and Wine Tasting
The Washington Monument can be seen through a lens of the building's Corona past an exhibit honoring Medal of Honor winners at the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of African American History and Culture
15 Inspiring Places in the U.S. to Learn About Black History
Guests in front of the Black Wall Street Mural in Tulsa, Oklahoma
A Local Tulsa Writer Reflects on His City's Struggle to Responsibly Honor the Tragedy of the Tulsa Race Massacre
Trisha Pérez Kennealy of Inn at Hastings Park and a plate of matzoh ball soup
This Puerto Rican, Jewish Hotel Owner Is Bringing the Best of Her Cultures to the Boston Food Scene
Paris cityscape with Eilffel tower
Best Places to Travel in April 2022