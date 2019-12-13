The Museum of Ice Cream Finally Has a Permanent Location in New York City

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

You know what they say: “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.” And now, New Yorkers can get their frozen treat fix throughout the year at the Museum of Ice Cream.

According to USA Today, the Museum of Ice Cream is opening a permanent, flagship location in New York City, so you can indulge in all things dairy to your heart’s (and your Instagram feed’s) content.

At the new museum, located at 558 Broadway in Soho, guests are greeting with a strawberry pink lobby complete with a giant ice cream scoop, USA Today reported. So far, so good. Then, guests will be able to walk through 13 new exhibits inside the 25,000 square foot space, according to NBC News. And yes, there’s free ice cream throughout the museum.

The museum put up several pop-up locations throughout the country, including Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, as well as a permanent location in San Francisco. The museum is more of an immersive art experience, one that provides “multi-sensorial expressions of ice cream that cater to the appetites of our generation,” according to the museum's website.

Among the many rooms guests can explore are a quintessentially New York “Celestial Subway,” which is actually a three-story slide; a giant hall of scoops; and a massive pool of rainbow sprinkles. Guests can even pick their own ice cream-inspired name tags.

Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

“MOIC NYC will build upon guest demand and our commitment to imagination," said Manish Vora, co-founder of the Museum of Ice Cream, to USA Today. "It's our biggest, most imaginative location to date.”

The museum is open daily, except Tuesdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets cost $39, but if you have children under two, they can get in for free. The location also has a publicly accessible retail store and cafe (no ticket purchase required).

For more information, visit the Museum of Ice Cream website.