This Museum Dedicated to Hangovers Invites You to Share Your Drunken Stories With the World

We’ve all been there. You know, waking up blurry-eyed with a headache, thirsty, and forgetting that one brilliant idea you had the night before. Yes, darlings, we’re talking about hangovers. Usually, this isn’t an event anyone wants to celebrate. However, a few folks in Croatia thought those sluggish mornings were something not only worth celebrating but worth memorializing in the world’s first Museum of Hangovers.

Rino Dubokovic, a university student in Zagreb, told CNN he came up with the concept for the pop-up museum while he was out having a few cocktails with friends and reliving funny hangover stories. He thought to himself, it would be a great idea to make "some sort of collection where all these objects from drunk stories would be exposed together with their stories."

At the museum, guests can peruse exhibits filled with objects people stumbled home with while in a drunken stupor. Guests of the museum can also see what it’s like to feel drunk again while trying on the museum’s "beer goggles.” Guests can even share their own drunk stories in the museum’s interactive area, News18 reported. There, guests are given the prompt, “I woke up with…” and they simply finish the sentence.

Those who want to take a bit of the drunken magic home with them can pick up items like a "Drunkopoly" game in the museum’s gift shop.

Dubokovic doesn’t want you to get it twisted, however. He isn’t glorifying drinking, but rather, he says the museum’s mission is to "make people aware of the bad things related to alcohol.”

The museum is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission into the museum costs just $4. If you can’t make it all the way to Croatia, the museum still wants to hear your hangover tales. Just head over to the museum’s website, where you can share your most epic drinking tale. These stories will then be used in the museum’s interactive exhibit, but don’t worry, you can anonymously share all the details of your best night ever.