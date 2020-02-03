February Is Museum Month — and You Can Get Into Some of the Country’s Best West Coast Museums for Cheap

Image zoom Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

West Coast travel could get very cultural this month — and you won't have to break the bank. This February, some U.S. cities are partaking in Museum Month and providing a host of discounts and events at their best attractions. Plus, there’s an extra reason to celebrate this year: Because it’s a leap year, there will be one more day to take advantage of this offering.

For Seattle Museum Month, visitors staying in a hotel downtown get half-off admission at some of the area’s most popular attractions. Those who book a night at one of the approved hotels will get a “Stay + Play” pass, which they can show for 50 percent off admission at museums around the city. The pass is good for up to four people all month long. (That being said, it might be worth booking a night downtown even if you already live in the area.) The museums included in the offer are diverse, ranging from The Museum of Flight, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the Seattle Aquarium, just to name a few.

San Diego is also celebrating Museum Month for both visitors and locals. The pass that offers 50 percent off museum admission is available at more than 40 Hilton hotels throughout San Diego County. Residents can pick up their passes at more than 75 library locations throughout San Diego. Participating museums include the San Diego Art Institute, California Surf Museum, and San Diego Air & Space Museum.

Meanwhile, Chicago isn’t celebrating Museum Month, but it’s possible to get into some of the city’s best attractions for free or at a deep discount, if you time it right. If you’re an Illinois resident, take advantage of free days at your favorite institutions. Just be sure to check out the valid dates at each location through Choose Chicago.