A Museum Dedicated to the History of Makeup Is Opening in NYC

Image zoom Courtesy of Makeup Museum

Makeup addicts, your dream museum is coming soon to New York City.

The Makeup Museum, a brand-new space dedicated to the history of makeup and the beauty industry, will open in May 2020 in New York City, according to Hypebae.

Image zoom Courtesy of Makeup Museum

The new museum will debut with a special exhibition called Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America, which will explore makeup in the 1950s, including trends, beauty icons, entrepreneurs, and artifacts, according to Hypebae. The exhibition will also feature vintage items, such as Erno Laszlo’s line of products, which were famously used by Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo, Hypebae reported.

“The Makeup Museum is a critical institution for the cultural landscape in New York because makeup has a 10,000-year history. There is so much that the Makeup Museum wants and has to explore,” said Doreen Bloch, museum executive director and co-founder, to Hypebae. “The 1950s is a perfect time period for the Makeup Museum to start within the debut exhibition because the 1950s is the birth of the modern cosmetics industry.”

Showcasing everything there is to know about beauty, from the makeup worn by queens and pharaohs in ancient Egypt to the drag scene and more, the Makeup Museum will be the ultimate destination for people who are enthralled with the art of makeup.

Image zoom Courtesy of Makeup Museum

Exhibitions held at the Makeup Museum are meant to be immersive experiences that not only display important beauty items from over the years, but also provide information about makeup’s cultural impact. Plus, the space itself will be as beautiful as its subject matter.

According to Insider, the museum will be located at 94 Gansevoort St. in the West Village of Manhattan.

Tickets to the first exhibition go on sale in March 2020. There is already a mailing list for people who want to stay up to date and get news about the early access waitlist.

For more information, or to get on the mailing list, visit the Makeup Museum website. Or, follow the museum on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.