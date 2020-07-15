Three of London's Top Museums Will Reopen in August

Londoners will soon get to experience a bit of culture again.

In August, the V&A, the Science Museum, and the Natural History Museum in London will all open their doors once again to guests. The Guardian reported, each one will open on different dates to help stagger attendance and avoid strain on public transportation. Each cultural destination will also open under strict new health and safety rules, including cutting their individual capacities by 80 percent. Here’s what you need to know about each opening and how to plan a visit.

Natural History Museum:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to experience all three of our museums without crowds,” Sir Michael Dixon, the director of the Natural History Museum, shared in a joint statement with the other museums. According to The Guardian, Dixon estimated that guest capacity at his museum would be capped at about 2,800 people per day. He added, face coverings will not be mandatory, but will be “strongly recommended.” Children under the age of 11 are exempt from wearing a mask.

The Natural History Museum will reopen on Aug. 5. It will remain open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

V&A

For its opening, the V&A, the “the world's leading museum of art, design, and performance,” will also be limiting guests. It’s taking things a step further by setting up recommended routes for visitors to take to ensure proper social distancing. The museum will only be opening its ground floor and Europe 1600 – 1815 galleries, along with its main shop and garden. Other galleries and its cafe will open soon.

The V&A will open on Aug. 6 and will initially be open to guests Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Science Museum

The Science Museum is also gearing up to open its doors in August. As it described on its website, it will implement self-guided routes to ensure proper social distancing with “clear signage in place to help visitors have a relaxed visit.” The museum will provide hand sanitizer and is adding in new enhanced cleaning protocols as well as protective screens at ticketing and information desks. It too is recommending, but not mandating, face coverings. The museum will open on Aug. 19 and will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.