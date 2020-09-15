You Can Go Kayaking Around the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the Arabian Sea

Now you can see the Louvre in Abu Dhabi in a whole new way.

Louvre Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates is now offering kayaking tours at both sunrise and sunset, during the so-called “golden hour,” for people who are looking for new ways to explore the museum.

Not only is this a one-of-a-kind way to experience art and culture in the UAE, it’s also practically built for the coronavirus age. Museums have been coming up with some unique ways to enjoy their collections since the beginning of the pandemic. Although these kayaking tours have been available at the museum for some time, this particular type of adventure is a good way to social distance, since it’s fairly easy to stay six feet apart from others when you’re in a kayak.

Image zoom © Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Louvre Abu Dhabi teamed up with adventure experience company Sea Hawk to bring people these unique tours. “Sea Hawk and Louvre Abu Dhabi decided to launch tours at sunrise and sunset as this is a popular time for recreational activities within the region,” said Nikki Andrew, Sea Hawk’s Director of Sales and Marketing, to Lonely Planet. “At dusk and dawn the skies around The Louvre transform to include dusky pinks and vibrant orange hues. It makes the perfect background to take in the Middle East's most spectacular museum.”

Tours last 60 minutes, and health and safety protocols are in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing measures on the experience prep area before boarding your kayak. Only 15 seats are available per trip, and tours commence at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. every day except Mondays. All trips are guided by professional instructors, so no experience with kayaking is necessary.

There are also sunrise tours that start at 6:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and moonlight tours at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the full moon each month.

If you wish to take a unique museum tour via the calm, beautiful Arabian sea, an online reservation is required. Tickets cost 126 AED (about $35 USD) for both children and adults.