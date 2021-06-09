The producers of the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit in NYC have enlisted Broadway talent to make the experience come to life.

'Immersive Van Gogh' Is Coming to New York City With Its Largest Exhibit Yet

In recent months, a new kind of Van Gogh exhibit has been taking over cities across the U.S., offering an experience that combines the artist's most classic works with modern technology that brings visitors into the painting.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but on June 10, the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit will make its New York City debut in its largest venue to date, and producers have enlisted A-list Broadway talent to help them bring the experience to life.

Pier 36, a 70,000-square-foot venue in lower Manhattan, will host "Immersive Van Gogh" through Sept. 6, 2021. And with such a large space to work with - three times bigger than Toronto, the previous record holder - producers of the exhibit have turned to Tony- and Emmy Award-winning set designer David Korins for his creative expertise.

"They wanted something bigger, fancier, deeper," Korins told the Associated Press. "I wanted to really try and find a way to help people in 2021 see him more as a human."

Immersive Van Gogh exhibition Credit: Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh

Korins, who also designed the sets for Broadway hits "Hamilton'' and "Dear Evan Hansen," is a lifelong fan of Van Gogh. According to the AP, some of his unique additions to the space include a ceiling installation that uses almost 8,000 paint brushes to reproduce "The Starry Night" and a station that utilizes artificial intelligence to give visitors an individualized letter from Van Gogh. Guests can even co-create their own masterpiece "alongside" Van Gogh through their phones.

Though the producers of "Immersive Van Gogh" aim to infuse the essence of each city where the exhibit appears into the overall experience, the show's core remains the same: A 38-minute digital film displaying Vincent Van Gogh's most iconic and lesser-known works is projected onto massive screens that cover the walls of the space. The paintings and sketches are shown in a dynamic way and are set to the sound of violins, pianos, and other classic instruments.

Tickets for New York's "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit are on sale now, with prices ranging from $29.99 for kids to $99.99 for VIP tickets. Basic timed tickets are $49.99, and several dates have already sold out or have limited availability.

For more information and to book, visit the "Immersive Van Gogh" website.