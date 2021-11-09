It may just be the best museum experience ever.

This Mexican Hotel Just Opened a Tequila Museum — and It Hosts Tastings Every Night

Your favorite adult beverage is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

In October, the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences announced it opened the Museo del Tequila, an outdoor tequila museum and eatery showcasing the history and flavors of Mexico's most emblematic distilled beverage.

"As celebrities increasingly launch their own tequila brands and U.S. tequila sales grow an average 6.2% per year, according to the U.S. Distilled Spirits Council, Museo del Tequila taps into travelers' rising interest in this classic Mexican drink," a spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

Two images showing parts of the Museo de Tequila Credit: Courtesy of Mexico Grand Hotels

At the Museo del Tequila, guests can learn all about tequila, mezcal, sotol, and bacanora, including the history and processes behind these Mexican spirits. Tequila sommelier (tequilera) Pamela Miranda will also be on hand to share her expertise on all things agave.

"At Hacienda Encantada, guests feel our passion for Mexico's vibrant culture in every facet of their stay, including culinary adventures. Museo del Tequila continues that experience with an authentic, delicious taste of this staple of Mexican culture, right here at the resort," Gabriel Ibarra Macias, director of sales and marketing at Mexico Grand Hotels, added in the statement.

The Museo del Tequila brings beverages from all over the nation front and center, including a few from Jalisco, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guanajuato, and Tamaulipas. Guests can get a taste of each as the museum hosts tastings each night at 5 p.m. Don't worry, there's plenty to eat too as the hotel offers a menu of appetizers expertly chosen to complement the drinks.