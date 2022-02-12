"Picasso and the Allure of the South" will be on view at St. Petersburg's Dalí Museum until late May.

This Florida Museum Is Hosting a Picasso Exhibit Filled with Art Never Seen Before In The U.S.

Recently uncovered works by artist Pablo Picasso have made their way to the United States for the first time.

Housed in The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., in collaboration with Paris's Musée Picasso, a collection of 79 masterpieces — about half of which have never been shown in America — are on display. Instead of focusing on an era in Picasso's life, as many exhibits do, this one centers on the inspiration he drew from one particular region: the Spanish-French border.

Currently open to visitors, the exhibit, named "Picasso and the Allure of the South," spans more than six decades of Picasso's career, including his early experiments, his Cubism period, and his later forays into Surrealism.

Spanish Plate decorated with a bull by Pablo Picasso Spanish Plate decorated with a bull; on the underside, three bull's heads with palm motifs Cannes-Vallauris, 30 March 1957. | Credit: Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/Courtesy of Dali Museum

Pablo Picasso posing next to his painting, Couple Pablo Picasso posing next to Couple in Notre-Dame-de-Vie, Mougins, 20 December 1967. | Credit: Kurt Wyss/Estate of Pablo Picasso/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/Courtesy of Dali Museum

Picasso, who was born in the south of Spain, became known for his work in France. While vacationing in the mountain towns of northern Spain and along the French Riviera, he painted many of his most exceptional works, including portraits, still lifes, and landscapes.

"We always associated him with Paris but apparently he was very awkward, very uncomfortable in an urban setting," Peter Tush, senior curator of education at the Dalí Museum, told Tampa-based news outlet, WUSF. "He really felt most at home in these kinds of rural Mediterranean areas and that's really where his ideas seemed to thrive and change and so that's what this show brings forward."

The exhibit also includes historical photographs, showing a candid look of Picasso working in studios in the Spanish-French border region.

Musicien (Musician) Mougins by Pablo Picasso Pablo Picasso "Musicien (Musician) Mougins", 26 May 1972 Oil on canvas. | Credit: Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/Courtesy of Dali Museum

Visitors also have the chance to create their own Cubist portrait using Artificial Intelligence. The museum's AI system will take a photo and then turn it into "a one-of-a-kind Cubist work of art."

"Picasso and the Allure of the South" will be on view at The Dalí Museum until May 22. Tickets must be purchased in advance of your visit and are available to book online, starting at $25 for adults.