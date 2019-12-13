See Your Favorite Art Come to Life in This Digital Art Center Opening in a Former Submarine Base

Image zoom Charles DUPRAT via culturespaces

Going to a museum is certainly a good way to see some incredible and iconic works of art, but there are few places in the world where you can go somewhere to feel fully immersed in the art you’re looking at.

A brand new, digital art center called the Bassins de Lumières (in English, Pool of Lights) will open in Bordeaux, France to bring the public a fully immersive art experience in April 2020. So, there is still plenty of time to plan that trip to Europe.

Image zoom Charles DUPRAT via culturespaces

The new space is being created by a company called Culturescapes, which is behind many other art spaces in France, including Carrières de Lumières in Les Baux-de-Provence and Atelier des Lumières in Paris. When it opens, the Bassins de Lumières will be the largest digital art center in the world, three times the size of the Carrières de Lumières and five times of the Atelier des Lumières. The projection area will be 14,500 square meters (about 156,000 square feet), according to the Culturescapes website.

The space is located in a former submarine base, which is perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the space. Digital artworks will be projected onto the walls of the art center, but what truly sets it apart is the incorporation of four massive water basins, which will also reflect the artwork back to the viewer (who will be situated on gangways above the basins) – immersing them into the art on a whole new level, according to Culturescapes.

Image zoom Charles DUPRAT via culturespaces

Image zoom Charles DUPRAT via culturespaces

Throughout the year, the Bassins de Lumières will be a center for viewing both traditional and contemporary art. According to the Culturescapes website, the art center is anticipating around 350,000 visitors per year. In April, the art center will hold a long exhibition of Gustav Klimt works, as well as a short exhibition of artworks by Paul Klee and a contemporary installation.

For more information on the new space, visit the Bassins de Lumières website.