See Costumes From the ‘the Crown’ and ‘the Queen’s Gambit’ With This Interactive Virtual Exhibit

Why just binge watch The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit when you can see key details up close?

In partnership with two of Netflix’s most popular releases in 2020, the Brooklyn Museum is now offering a virtual exhibition called "The Queen and the Crown," which showcase digitally rendered and interactive 360-degree views of some of the best costumes worn by the female leads.

The costumes for The Queen’s Gambit, designed by Gabriele Binder, show the classic and sophisticated style of the show’s main character, fictional chess champion Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon. Many of the costumes include clean lines and black-and-white color schemes that were appropriate for the show’s 1960’s time period, as well as reflecting the central “chess” theme of the show.

The costumes from The Crown, designed by Amy Roberts, are inspired by actual wardrobe pieces worn by Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Princess Diana, and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during the time period shown in season 4 of the show (namely, the 1980’s).

In addition to just seeing these magnificent costume pieces up close, viewers can also learn interesting details about each piece, including how they recreated Thatcher’s iconic blue suit, and how it took over 600 hours and five fittings to recreate Princess Diana’s famous lace wedding gown.

The interactive website is made to look like the museum’s actual Beaux-Arts Court, including some artworks decorating the walls like an ancient Egyptian board game senet, photographs by Arthur Tress, and a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Guyanese British artist Hew Locke, as well as other artifacts throughout the site. The exhibition also includes a virtual panel discussion with Binder, Roberts, and Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator, Fashion and Material Culture, Brooklyn Museum, moderated by costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

The exhibition will be live through Dec. 13 and is completely free to experience. For more information or to see the virtual exhibition, visit the Brooklyn Museum website.