America's Best Small-Town Museums

Small towns can be unexpected havens of fine art and the U.S. is full of small-town museums that boast impressive collections. When you think about it, a small town is precisely the kind of place where a stellar art collection fits in. Coastal hamlets, mountaintop villages, and desert whistle-stops have inspired American artists for generations — where else can you find the mix of affordable rents, access to inspiring natural vistas, and enough peace and quiet to actually get work done?

Small-town museums are often double tasking to preserve history, using historical spaces like old factories, former army bases, Beaux-Arts estates, and Victorian mansions to house their collections. With works inside just as varied, from landscape paintings at the Taos Art Museum to minimalist installations at Dia:Beacon to American folk art at the Shelburne, these small-town museums have a lot to offer roaming art lovers.