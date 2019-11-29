This Is the No. 1 Experience in Every State, According to TripAdvisor
When you're planning a vacation to a city you've never visited, you probably search for hotels, restaurants, and, of course, the best things to do in your destination.
You wouldn't leave New York City without taking in views of the Brooklyn Bridge or depart Las Vegas without visiting the The Strip. These are iconic sites that are likely to top any visitor's bucket list, but they surprisingly aren't the most popular experiences in their respective states.
In fact, in New York, a Statue of Liberty tour is the most booked experience, and in Nevada, most people actually want to get out of the city to see the Grand Canyon West Rim and the Hoover Dam, according to TripAdvisor, which looked at the most booked tours and experiences in each state for 2018.
"No matter where you're heading, reading reviews is a great way to find out if a tour fits your interests and travel style," Laurel Greatrix, a TripAdvisor spokeswoman, told Travel + Leisure in an email. "Filtering reviews by traveler type, like families, couples, or solo travelers, allows you to read reviews from travelers like you and find the right experience for your trip."
Greatrix said that "unique experiences help travelers see a different side of their destination," and added that while people "are booking classic staples like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island tour in New York," they're also looking for "local experiences like food, beer, and wine tours."
These are the most popular experiences in all 50 states, according to TripAdvisor.
Alabama: Alabama Gulf Coast Dolphin Cruise
California: Napa and Sonoma Wine Country Tour
Connecticut: HighFlyer Zipline at Foxwoods
Florida: Speedboat Sightseeing Tour of Miami
Georgia: Savannah Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour
Hawaii: Pearl Harbor Tour From Honolulu
Idaho: Snake River Scenic Cruise
Illinois: Chicago Architecture River Cruise
Kentucky: Thoroughbred Horse Farm Tour in Kentucky
Louisiana: New Orleans Ghost, Voodoo, and Vampire Tour
Massachusetts: Boston Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour
Michigan: Detroits Rise Fall and Renewal
Minnesota: Historic Northeast Minneapolis Food Tour
Mississippi - City Sightseeing Natchez Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Missouri: Main Street Lake Cruises of Branson
Montana: Half-day Whitewater Rafting Trip
Nebraska: Great Platte River Road Archway Monument
New Hampshire: Full-day White Mountain Tour with Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram (Availability may vary seasonally)
New Jersey: Whale and Dolphin Watching Cruise from Cape May
New Mexico: Albuquerque Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Flight
North Carolina: Charlotte Comedy City Tour
North Dakota: America the Beautiful - National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass (This is based on the top-rated experience as data on the most-booked experience was not available).
Pennsylvania: Founding Fathers Tour of Philadelphia
South Carolina: Charleston's Old South Carriage Historic Tour
South Dakota: Mount Rushmore and More Tour
Virginia: 2-hour Victory Rover Naval Cruise
Washington: Seattle Underground History Tour
West Virginia: Whitewater Rafting Lower New River Gorge WV
Wisconsin: Milwaukee Sightseeing City Tour