The Most Expensive Homes in Every U.S. State

Looking for a new, internet-centric hobby? Maybe try joining the millions of people who now endlessly scroll real estate websites just for the fun of looking at totally outrageous homes. Interested but don't have the time to hunt down the wildest homes in America? Well, you're in the right place, because we've got the goods on the most expensive homes in America.

Real estate website Point2Homes recently searched through millions of listings to discover the most expensive homes in every state in the U.S. The group analyzed all the listings in the Point2Homes database, researched national and local brokerages, and searched through articles on verified luxury listings. It then compiled the list using prices on listings active between June 1 to June 6, 2022. The team did not include any homes with a commercial component — sorry Yellowstone fans, that means no ranches here.

"Home to some of the wealthiest people in the world, the United States is no stranger to opulent residences — and demand for high-end homes and amenities has remained constant regardless of market volatility," the company shared in a blog post about its findings. "With lustrous listings [ranging] from an Atlantic boardwalk mansion in New York to a North Dakota residence smack in the middle of a wildlife tract, they all have one thing in common: They're astonishing homes with equally astonishing price tags."

The top 10 list includes this $50-million home in Nashville, Tennessee, that comes with five beds and six baths, a $55-million masterpiece in Aspen, Colorado that has 10 bedrooms and is just 10 minutes from downtown, and a $59.5-million home in Hawaii on 10 private acres of beachfront land.

In the No. 7 spot is a $60-million home in Connecticut. As perusers climb the list, they'll find a $65-million home in Oregon, an $85-million home in Washington, a $100-million home in Nevada, a $170 million home in Florida, and a $175 million home in Southampton, New York, coming in at No. 2.

Things get much more expensive for the No. 1 slot: a $225 million mansion in Malibu, California, that is every bit as spectacular as you'd expect. The home has more than 25,000 square feet of living space, 16 bedrooms, and 22 bathrooms — yes, really.