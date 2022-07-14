These Are the Most Affordable Water Parks in the U.S., According to a Study

Water parks are a great way to beat the heat of a summer day, but they can often be a pricey activity. But thankfully a new study shows that doesn't always have to be the case.

There are affordable water parks throughout the country where tickets can cost as low as $13, according to a HomeToGo study shared with Travel + Leisure. And between entry, accommodation, parking, and more, families can make a whole weekend out of it for less than $100.

"With the return of the hot summer temperatures, we're excited to be able to offer travelers a helpful guide to America's most exciting water parks so they can cool off at any budget," Caroline Burns, the director of PR and a travel expert at HomeToGo, said in a statement shared with T+L. "While the index revealed that California, Florida, and Texas had the most water parks on this year's ranking, families can find just as many pulse-pounding water slides, relaxing lazy rivers, and family-friendly play areas in destinations across the country."

The most affordable water park in the country is the NRH2O Family Water Park in North Richland Hills, Texas, according to the study, which ranked the top 50 water parks in the United States based on affordability. There, a ticket will set travelers back $22.99, the median nightly accommodation rate is $53, a locker is $12, and parking is free for a total cost of $87.99 per night.

That was followed by Splash Kingdom Oasis in Shreveport, La., which has a ticket price of $24.95, a median nightly accommodation rate of $55.51, free parking, and $10 lockers.

The Buccaneer Bay in Weeki Wachee, Fla., boasts a ticket price of only $13 but is pricier than others when it comes to accommodation rates, which average $71.02 per night. Aqua Adventure in Fremont, Cali., and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford in Cherry Valley, Ill., round out the top 5 most affordable water parks in the country.

Overall, California came in as the state with the most water parks on the list with a total of 11 and an average total cost per day of $138.06, followed by Texas, which had 10 on the list and a total average cost of $132.96 per day, and Florida, which had 9 on the list and a total average cost of $139.16 per day.

Nationwide, entry prices averaged $39.82.

HomeToGo also pointed out several water parks that feature record-breaking attractions — although they may not have the cheapest prices — like Noah's Ark Water Park in Wisconsin, which is the largest park in North America, and the DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, which the company noted features America's tallest water slide along with the world's biggest indoor wave pool.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.