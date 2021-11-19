An epic new immersive Monet exhibit is headed to Miami this January — here's how you can get tickets.

Step Inside Monet's Most Famous Paintings at This Magical Immersive Art Exhibit Coming to Miami

Step aside, Van Gogh — there's a new immersive art experience headed to Miami, and it promises to be just as epic.

"Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" is scheduled to open in January at Ice Palace Studios, a century-old ice plant that's since been converted into a film studio and event space.

The immersive experience brings to life more than 400 pieces from the legendary artist, setting the scenes to music and making you feel like you've stepped through a magical door to Giverny.

Monet's sunflowers during the Beyond Monet exhibit Credit: Courtesy of Beyond Exhibitions

"You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colorful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator," co-producer Justin Paquin said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

Monet moved to Giverny in the late 1800s, using his gardens there as inspiration for some of his most famous paintings.

But as the millions of people who visited "Immersive Van Gogh" will tell you, it's one thing to admire a famous painting in a museum, and an entirely something different to be enveloped in hundreds of paintings by a legendary artist.

"Beyond Monet" is among the largest immersive art experiences you'll encounter, as it covers one million cubic feet of space and gives visitors the chance to step inside several of Monet's best known pieces.

A woman in front of Monets Haystacks at Beyond Monet Credit: Courtesy of Beyond Exhibitions

Expect water lilies and gorgeous sunrise scenes, as well as lots of poppies, all while hearing Monet's own words as you walk through the experience.

And if the show's Toronto premier is any indication, you should probably get your tickets early. That Monet experience originally opened its doors in September and was so popular that it's coming back for an encore on Dec. 1. The exhibit is organized by the team behind the "Immersive Van Gogh" experience, which began across North America during the pandemic.

Interior of Beyond Monet Credit: Courtesy of Beyond Exhibitions

"Beyond Monet" opens in Miami on Jan. 7. Timed entry tickets cost $42.99 for adults and $23.99 for children. Organizers plan to use social distancing markers, designated traffic patterns, contactless payments, and hand sanitizing stations as pandemic precautions.

"Beyond Monet" is also headed to Calgary and Ottawa. Pre-sale tickets for both of those events have yet to go on sale.