This new immersive exhibit is coming to San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, and more.

Step Into Monet's Most Famous Paintings With This New Immersive Experience

Move over, Van Gogh — there's another gorgeous immersive art experience coming to captivate audiences across the U.S.

"Monet by the Water" pays homage to legendary French painter Claude Monet, widely considered one of the founders of Impressionism. The exhibit is set to debut in San Francisco in December, before making its way east, with stops in cities like Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami.

Interior of Monet by the Water Credit: Courtesy of Monet by the Water

The experience is designed to envelop visitors in several of Monet's best-known paintings through 26-foot multi-screen projections, powerful original music, and the strategic use of sound effects. It's a chance to literally step inside more than 250 pieces by Monet, appreciating the kind of details that are easy to overlook from behind the velvet ropes of a museum.

Interior of Monet by the Water Credit: Courtesy of Monet by the Water

"Monet by the Water" is meant to share the magic of Monet's Giverny gardens and offer visitors a chance to experience the Seine river and beaches of Normandy as the famous painter did.

Monet was raised in Normandy. He spent decades creating magical gardens and finding inspiration in Giverny, the northern French town where his famous water lilies came to life. Giverny is also home to the Japanese bridge that frequently emerges in the artist's work.

"We see Monet as a pioneer of immersion, completely surrounding people with the beauty and precision of his colors," said Ricardo Dotta, cofounder of the Museum of Immersive Roaming Arts, a traveling digital arts museum making its debut with this Monet experience.

Pricing hasn't been released and tickets aren't yet on sale, but you can sign up for updates at monetbythewater.com.

And if the popularity of the immersive Van Gogh exhibits is any indication, you'll want to jump on it, as that experience has been quickly selling out across the country.