This Immersive Recreation of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Is Heading to San Antonio This Summer

Rome is about to come to Texas this summer.

After a successful stint in St. Louis and other cities around the U.S., Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, is landing in San Antonio starting in June.

The acclaimed touring exhibition offers an immersive experience that allows anyone to "visit" the famous Sistine Chapel without having to take an international flight to Italy.

About 10,000 Texans already have their tickets for this thrilling exhibition. The near life-size exhibition of Michelangelo's famous frescoes in Rome features 34 reproductions, such as "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement." Although these scenes are normally viewed on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, they've been recreated at eye level for visitors to see the artwork up close and from a new perspective.

The exhibition uses state-of-the-art technology for the recreations, though some elements from the original frescoes have been cropped out in order to fit the design. The exhibition will be housed in the Lambermont Estate on E. Grayson St.

"We are excited to see the transformation of our 9,000 sq. ft. mansion. Each build-out of this Exhibition is different, and this will be the first time it will be featured in a historic home. Teams will work around our already ornate staircases, curved walls, and floor-to-ceiling mirrors. Our unique 3-story floor plan will allow for an intimate introduction between these historic masterpieces and our very own City history." said Dona Liston, owner of Lambermont Events, in a statement.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all tickets are for time slots for one and a half hours. Prices begin at $13.50, and there are audio guides in English and Spanish available to rent or download on a smartphone. Those who download the smartphone app should also bring their own headphones.

Exhibition hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 11 to Sept. 30, 2021.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition website.