Martha Stewart's Las Vegas Restaurant — Inspired by Her New York Farmhouse — Opens This Weekend

Basically, it's as close to Stewart's farmhouse as you can get without an invitation from the lifestyle maven herself.

By
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. She specializes in reporting on travel, culture, and the arts. She is currently based in Brooklyn.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022
Martha Stewart in yellow dress at her new Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford
Photo: Palm + Ocean Digital

Martha Stewart is bringing her upstate New York farmhouse lifestyle to Las Vegas — and reservations are now open.

Nestled amongst the other restaurants at the Paris Las Vegas hotel, The Bedford by Martha Stewart is basically as close to Stewart's farmhouse as you can get without an invitation from the lifestyle maven herself.

"I am so thrilled to open the doors to The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas, my first-ever restaurant," Martha Stewart said in a press release, shared with Travel + Leisure. "We have worked tirelessly to bring my farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life in Las Vegas, and I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with."

Dining room seating at Martha Stewart's Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford
Palm + Ocean Digital

The 194-seat restaurant, opening Saturday, was inspired by Stewart's very own 1925 townhouse in Bedford, NY. It features a replica of her brown faux-bois dining room and her preferred neutral color scheme.

And, of course, the menu is also Stewart-approved. The ingredients are sourced locally and as fresh as possible. In fact, Stewart said that the menu features "the same dishes that I serve to family and friends in my own home," all of which are of French-inspired cuisine.

To begin, guests can select dishes like a classic Niçoise salad, with olive-oil packed tuna and anchovy vinaigrette, or Oysters Rockefeller, baked with Pernod cream and finished with a crunchy parsley breadcrumb topping.

Nicoise salad and oysters Rockefeller at Martha Stewart's Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford
Palm + Ocean Digital

One of the restaurant's defining features is its "fully immersive" tableside presentations, "which elevate the meal to an interactive culinary journey," according to the press release. Dishes like Whole Roast Herb Chicken or Martha's Smashed Baked Botato are carved or smashed up tableside, letting guests experience a bit of the chef's magic without having to leave their seats.

The drinks menu is as personalized as the rest of the menu, with options like the Martha-tini, made with Żubrówka bison grass vodka, and Stewart's famous Frozen Pomegranate Martha-rita.

Martha Stewart holding Martha-tini at her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford
Palm + Ocean Digital

The restaurant will open its doors on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Paris Las Vegas. It will be open for dinner service every day from 5 to 10:30 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Caesars website.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Two photos from Provence, France, showing the exterior of a hotel and a spiral staircase
The French Riviera Is an Art Lover's Dream — Here's How to Plan Your Perfect Trip
Tuscan Gnocchi
18 Italian Hotel Chefs Share Their Favorite Recipes to Help You Get a Taste of Italy at Home
Iconic signage in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever — Here Are the Best New Resorts, Restaurants, and Shows
Afternoon tea at Claridge’s
The 9 Best Hotels Around the World for Afternoon Tea, From London to Mumbai
Jay Jeffers standing in front of The Madrona Hotel
There's a New Hotel Opening in Sonoma With Gorgeous Valley Views, Excellent Food, and 24 Luxe Rooms
Aerial view, Cala Deia bay, Deia, Serra de Tramuntana, Majorca, Balearic Islands, Spain
7 Mallorca Destinations Locals Love for Beautiful Beaches, Fresh Seafood, and Charming Towns
Es Vedra rock formation off the coast of Ibiza
How Ibiza Became a Luxury Wellness Destination
The planetarium dome at Alchemist. This universe is called Space.
14 of the Best Dining Experiences Around the World
The main house on Francis Mallmann's La Isla private retreat in Argentina
Celebrity Chef Francis Mallmann Has a Private Island in Patagonia — and You Can Stay There
Two photos from Boston hotels, including a staircase, and a painting of Abraham Lincoln
Boston Is Having a Major Hotel Moment — Here Are the 3 Most Luxurious Places to Stay
Prime Ocean View Balcony at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale
The Newest Four Seasons Hotel Hopes to Channel the Spirit of Fort Lauderdale
Friends on inner tubes on the Russian River
California's Russian River Valley is Full of Family-owned Wineries, Restaurants, and Hotels — Here's How to Plan Your Trip
Aerial view of the SCIE:NCE Center at Soneva Fushi
6 Hotel Brands Changing Travel for the Better: Global Vision Awards 2022
View of the Rhine River and Basel Cathedral in Basel, Switzerland, seen through branches on the riverbank
What to Do, Where to Stay, and What to Eat in Basel, Switzerland
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs
11 Female-owned Hotels Around the World With Amazing Stories