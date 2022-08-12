Martha Stewart's Las Vegas Restaurant — Inspired by Her New York Farmhouse — Opens This Weekend

Martha Stewart is bringing her upstate New York farmhouse lifestyle to Las Vegas — and reservations are now open.

Nestled amongst the other restaurants at the Paris Las Vegas hotel, The Bedford by Martha Stewart is basically as close to Stewart's farmhouse as you can get without an invitation from the lifestyle maven herself.

"I am so thrilled to open the doors to The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas, my first-ever restaurant," Martha Stewart said in a press release, shared with Travel + Leisure. "We have worked tirelessly to bring my farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life in Las Vegas, and I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with."

Palm + Ocean Digital

The 194-seat restaurant, opening Saturday, was inspired by Stewart's very own 1925 townhouse in Bedford, NY. It features a replica of her brown faux-bois dining room and her preferred neutral color scheme.

And, of course, the menu is also Stewart-approved. The ingredients are sourced locally and as fresh as possible. In fact, Stewart said that the menu features "the same dishes that I serve to family and friends in my own home," all of which are of French-inspired cuisine.

To begin, guests can select dishes like a classic Niçoise salad, with olive-oil packed tuna and anchovy vinaigrette, or Oysters Rockefeller, baked with Pernod cream and finished with a crunchy parsley breadcrumb topping.

Palm + Ocean Digital

One of the restaurant's defining features is its "fully immersive" tableside presentations, "which elevate the meal to an interactive culinary journey," according to the press release. Dishes like Whole Roast Herb Chicken or Martha's Smashed Baked Botato are carved or smashed up tableside, letting guests experience a bit of the chef's magic without having to leave their seats.

The drinks menu is as personalized as the rest of the menu, with options like the Martha-tini, made with Żubrówka bison grass vodka, and Stewart's famous Frozen Pomegranate Martha-rita.

Palm + Ocean Digital

The restaurant will open its doors on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Paris Las Vegas. It will be open for dinner service every day from 5 to 10:30 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Caesars website.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.