Las Vegas' Official New Slogan Is Here

Las Vegas' new slogan is slightly different, but the sentiment still stays true to the city.

Since 2003, Las Vegas tourism has been using one of the world’s most successful marketing campaigns as its slogan: "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."

But, in a bid to step away from the “let loose” nature of the (in)famous slogan, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority introduced a new tagline over the weekend, with some celebrity support.

The new slogan debuted in a commercial TV spot during the Grammys on Sunday evening. A slew of celebrities including Shania Twain and Christina Aguilera — who both have residences in Vegas currently — appeared in the campaign video. At one point, Steven Tyler and the rest of Aerosmith have their audience do a call-and-response with the new slogan.

“What happens here, only happens here” is meant to reflect the city’s growing reputation as a sports and entertainment epicenter, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“We think it’ll have literal resonance as well as emotional resonance as ‘What happens here, stays here,’” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill told the newspaper. “We don’t want our brand promise to be aspirational. We want it to be real. We want it to be authentic. We want people to think, ‘Yep, that is exactly how we feel about that,’ and we think it captures that.”

