20 Famous Castles Everyone Should Visit at Least Once

When Louis XIV built Versailles in the late 1600s, it became the envy of other European monarchs, and the opulent estate retains an unmistakable allure. Versailles gets many more visitors than any other château in France (apart from the Louvre); it helps that it’s easily accessible from Paris. No other palace in the world can match the grandeur of Versailles’s Hall of Mirrors, dripping with chandeliers, and Marie Antoinette’s bedroom, decorated with hand-stitched flowers. The vast grounds are free most days and an attraction in themselves, with 50 water fountains, a parterre (formal garden), a grand canal, and other sites like the Grand Trianon, built for Louis XIV as a refuge from court life, and Marie Antoinette’s Petit Trianon.