Israel's Tourism Ministry Will Place a Note in Jerusalem's Western Wall for You — Here's How

“While Israel is still closed to international travel, we wanted to create a meaningful way that people can be inspired and connect with the spiritual sites that are abundant in our country."

Putting a note in Jerusalem's Western Wall is going digital thanks to The Israel Ministry of Tourism.

To help travelers stuck at home due to COVID-19, the tourism ministry wants people to submit their notes online. They will then print them and place them in the nooks and cracks of the historic wall, the ministry shared with Travel + Leisure.

“While Israel is still closed to international travel, we wanted to create a meaningful way that people can be inspired and connect with the spiritual sites that are abundant in our country,” Eyal Carlin, the tourism ministry’s tourism commissioner for North America, told T+L. “The Western Wall (or "Kotel," in Hebrew) is an important piece of Jewish tradition, and it also attracts travelers from all faiths. We want to make it accessible for those who aren’t able to visit in person right now, so we created a portal for people to send their personal notes.”

People can submit their notes online between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. The ministry will then post on the "Visit Israel" Facebook page when someone’s eNOTE has been placed in the Western Wall.

The Western Wall was originally part of the Second Temple, which was destroyed in 70 CE, but left part of the wall intact, according to the tourism ministry. It has since become one of the most visited and most revered sites in Jerusalem, drawing scores of visitors to pray and place notes with hopes and prayers in its crevices.

Israel initially placed the country on lockdown in late March before easing it in May, Reuters reported. But last month, the country once again imposed strict restrictions amid increasing cases, including requiring many people stay within 1,000 metres of their homes. In total, Israel has reported more than 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While travel to the country may not be possible right now, wanderlust-stricken travelers can (virtually) visit Tel Aviv’s best beaches, the shores of the Dead Sea, Independence Hall, and even a walk through the famous Western Wall tunnels without leaving home.