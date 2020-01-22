Susan B. Anthony's Childhood Home Is Finally Getting the Renovation It Deserves — and You Can Visit

Image zoom Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Susan B. Anthony’s childhood house is finally getting the upgrade it deserves.

In January, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in Washington County, New York said it’s prepared to put $700,000 into renovating the home where the women’s rights activist lived during her youth.

According to the Times Union, the office bought the foreclosed property in 2006 at auction for just $1. The home, built by Anthony’s father in 1883, had fallen into serious disrepair and its foundation was falling apart, due to water damage over the years.

“There is fungus growing out of the floors and walls,” historian Debi Craig told the Times Union. “There is an issue of black mold. There is a major problem with moisture in the house.”

However, as NBC explained, the home has become a true landmark and tourism draw to the area, which inspired state Sen. Betty Little and Assembly member Carrie Woerner to secure the funding for the renovations. NBC reported that the duo believes by renovating the house, they could turn it into an even bigger draw for the rural community.

It’s also rather appropriate timing for the home to get a revamp. NBC noted that this year happens to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. It also marks Anthony's 200th birthday.

This, however, isn’t the only place travelers can visit to celebrate Anthony’s remarkable life. Those interested in learning about how Anthony affected history can visit her official museum, The National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester, New York. That is where Anthony lived out her older years. It was also the site of her infamous arrest in 1872 for the high crime of voting while female.

During that time, the home turned into the headquarters for the National American Woman Suffrage Association, of which Anthony was president. She lived there until she died in 1906 at age 86.