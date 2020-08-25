Pyramids of Giza Is Getting a New Visitors Center Complete With a Lounge, Cinema, and More

The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt are about to get even more tourist-friendly.

According to Lonely Planet, the country’s number one tourist attraction will be opening a brand-new cafe, restaurant, lounge, and visitors center soon. The new facility is part of a wider plan to renovate the 4,500 year old site.

9 Pyramids Lounge will be at the southern end of the Giza complex, Lonely Planet reported. Though the site is easily accessible to tourists, the Pyramids of Giza didn’t always seem like a luxurious place for relaxing in the middle of the desert, but the new lounge and visitors center looks like a good place to sit and refresh after seeing this wonder of the world.

On top of the lounge and visitors center, officials are also planning new signage, public toilets, photo booths, food trucks, and even a cinema, and free Wi-Fi, according to Lonely Planet. In addition, a new ticketing system will allow visitors to buy through an app and get on a “hop-on-hop-off” shuttle bus that will drive around the complex.

“The Pyramids represent a powerful symbol for the future of Egypt, connecting our rich legacy to our exciting future", Ashraf Halim, CEO of Orascom Pyramids Entertainment, said in a statement to Lonely Planet.

The new lounge will likely open sometime this month, though it is always prudent to check the travel guidelines for any destination you might visit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other tourist attractions around the world, the Pyramids of Giza suffered a deep drop in visitor numbers since March. Egypt reopened its borders to international visitors in July, though the CDC has noted a level 3 warning for the country, recommending people avoid nonessential travel.