Watch Ice Get Removed From the Eiffel Tower With a Blow Torch

Not just any old shovel and salt procedure could keep a landmark like the Eiffel Tower operational during the winter — they bring in the blow torch.

In a video posted to Twitter this week, the Eiffel Tower posted their ice-removal process after some snowy weather hit Paris.

"When negative temperatures return, my floors got partially covered with ice!" the attraction tweeted this week. "To get rid of it, we need to use a blowtorch because ice-control salt is too corrosive for the metal."

As the snow fell in Paris, city officials encouraged parents to keep their children at home and to use extra caution when on the roads. Although the city went into an orange weather alert on Tuesday, some residents took advantage of the fresh snowfall and went cross-country skiing in the park.

Many Parisians were out and about this week, admiring their city in a coat of white.

Parts of Europe have been blanketed in snow since the beginning of the week with central and northern Europe, as well as Great Britain, seeing below-freezing temperatures and snowfall this week.

In the Netherlands, residents took up old traditions and went ice-skating on frozen canals, The Associated Press reported. The below-freezing temperatures are expected to last for longer than a week, offering plenty of time for canal skaters to perfect their techniques over the coming days.

Accuweather forecasters predict that most of Europe will be stuck in a longer-than-average winter this year, with cold temperatures likely to continue well into spring. The continent is currently experiencing one of its snowiest winters in the last five years where the winter chill is expected to linger from Ireland to southern Scandinavia, Germany and western Poland until at least March.

Storms are also expected in the region through the end of the month.