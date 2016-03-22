Landmarks + Monuments

Landmarks have a way of getting stuck in our brains before we ever see them. Take the Eiffel Tower: its singular spire has been reproduced on countless postcards and t-shirts, and featured so often in TV and movies that it’s instantly recognizable, even for those who have never set foot in Paris. Landmarks and monuments like this become synonymous with a destination—think New York’s Empire State Building or the Sydney Opera House—while also functioning as a top attraction.When it’s time to cross these iconic sights off your bucket list, consider Travel + Leisure’s expertly written, constantly updated guides as your key to finding the world’s most famous monuments and landmarks.What is a monument?A monument can represent any man-made sculpture or structure that pays homage to an event or figure—from temples and ancient cities to bridges and statues—and encapsulates a particular chapter of history. Often designed with an artist’s eye, and commissioned by famous political leaders, many monuments act as a centerpiece for a village or city and offer a reference point for knowledge-hungry travelers.In America, the Lincoln Memorial is considered by many to be the country’s most famous monument, though more offbeat structures like California’s Salvation Mountain or a stacked circle of automobiles in Nebraska known as Carhenge often possess just as much allure. Around the world, monuments like those in Budapest’s Memento Park recall a country’s dark past, while the historic compound of Bo Kamp in Cape Town is a rare glimpse at pre-1850 South African architecture.How to visit landmarksIn London, a tour of Kensington Palace provides fascinating insight into one of the capital’s most distinguished royal residences. Meanwhile, in Sicily, a meticulously preserved amphitheater demonstrates the engineering ingenuity of ancient Greek civilization. Landmarks can take many different forms: from Japan’s Mount Fuji to Niagara Falls, natural landmarks fill travelers with just as much wonder and astonishment.Wondering when the best time is to trek up to the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janiero? Perhaps you’re looking for a private, behind-the-scenes tour of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, one of the tallest buildings in the world? Wherever you’re going, Travel + Leisure has already mapped out the best landmarks and monuments for you to see, with details on when to visit, which guides to contact, and what makes them so unique.

Most Recent

4 Archaeological Sites Within Driving Distance of Dubai, From Bronze-age Tombs to Ancient Trading Posts
In the United Arab Emirates, history is the next big thing.
This New Veterans Memorial Honors Brave Women Throughout America's History
The Women Veterans Memorial will open to the public on Nov. 11 at Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach.
New Landmark Celebrates Chinese Immigrants' Lasting Impact on Yosemite National Park
The Chinese Laundry Building at the Wawona Hotel was dedicated Friday with a new sign and exhibit honoring the contributions the immigrants made to the park since the 1800s.
Navajo Nation Welcomes Tourists Back to Historical Parks and Monuments — What to Know Before You Visit
The Four Corners Monument, Monument Valley Park, and Canyon de Chelly are open.
Get a 'Backstage' Peek at the Colosseum As Underground Levels Open to Tourists for the First Time
It took more than two years to restore the corridors and vaults of the Colosseum's underground level.
Paris's Arc de Triomphe Is Getting a Temporary Makeover This Fall
The iconic Paris landmark will be covered in silvery blue fabric and red rope for 16 days.
Advertisement

More Landmarks + Monuments

French President Emmanuel Macron Says Notre Dame Will Be Ready for Visitors by 2024 Olympics
Macron visited the iconic site on the two-year anniversary of the devastating fire.
Brazil’s New Statue of Jesus Will Be Taller Than Rio's Christ the Redeemer
Visitors will be able to take an elevator into this statue of Christ's heart.
Andrea Bocelli Will Perform Live From Hegra in Saudi Arabia on April 8 — and You Can Watch It Online
This 1,600-mile Water Trail Takes You Through 4 States and Past Lighthouses, Shipwrecks, and Beaches
Sicily's Mount Etna Volcano Lights Up the Sky With Latest Eruption
See the Acropolis Covered in Snow After Rare Storm

Archaeologists Find Evidence That Stonehenge Was First Erected in Wales

Archeologists believe people migrating from Wales brought the stones with them to England.

All Landmarks + Monuments

Everything You Need to Know About Camping at the Grand Canyon
Washington Monument Tours Canceled Until After Inauguration Due to Unrest at the Capitol
How Cinque Terre's Stunning Nativity Display Is Honoring Healthcare Workers This Year
The Acropolis Just Got More Accessible to Visitors With Disabilities
American Tourist Returns Stolen Ancient Roman Artifact in Mail With Remorseful Note
New Washington, D.C. Memorial Honors Native American Veterans
One of Europe’s Most Anticipated New Art Museums Finally Has an Opening Date
An Ancient Image of an Enormous Lounging Cat Has Been Discovered in a Peruvian Desert
Israel's Tourism Ministry Will Place a Note in Jerusalem's Western Wall for You — Here's How
Machu Picchu Opens to a Single Tourist Who Was Stranded in Peru Due to the Pandemic
Irish Tourist Caught Carving Initials Into Roman Colosseum
Latest Report on Queen Elizabeth’s Finances Expects $25 Million Shortfall Following Drop in Palace Tourism Due to Coronavirus
Taj Mahal Reopens to Visitors for the First Time in 6 Months
Paris Carpenters Reenact Original Building of Notre Dame 800 Years Later — See Them in Action
A Statue of Princess Diana Will Be Installed at Kensington Palace Next Year
Central Park Unveils Statue Honoring Women’s Rights Pioneers
Pyramids of Giza Are Getting a New Visitors Center Complete With a Lounge, Cinema, and More
London's Tower Bridge Got Stuck Open Due to Mechanical Mishap
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer Statue Reopened After Being Closed for Nearly 5 Months
Queen Elizabeth Opens Some of Windsor Castle’s Most Private Areas for the First Time in Decades
The Empire State Building Is Hosting an Exclusive Virtual Movie Night Series — Here's How to Join
Archeologists May Have Found the Source of Stonehenge’s Massive Stones
See the World’s Most Famous Landmarks From the Comfort of Your Room at These Perfectly Located Hotels
This Virtual Tour of Pharaoh Ramses VI’s Tomb Will Make You Feel Like Indiana Jones
The Empire State Building Is Set to Reopen on July 20 — Here's What You Need to Know Before Visiting
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com