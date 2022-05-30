10 'Jurassic Park' Filming Locations You Can Visit

Summer is nearing, which means so too is blockbuster movie season. The summer of 2022 is shaping up to be a big one for Hollywood megahits, including the impending release of "Jurassic World Dominion."

Owen Grady (played by Chris Pratt) is back again to save us all from dinosaurs. And this time, he's doing so all over the world. Thankfully, as the film's trailer alludes, he's getting a little help from a few old friends including Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum).

Yes, the movie trailer has us in full nostalgia mode, but it's also got us in the wanderlust spirit. We're ready to help you marry those two feelings by sharing some of the best Jurassic Park filming locations that you can visit in real life, too. We promise, there won't be a Tyrannosaurus rex or a velociraptor in sight.

Kalalau Lookot view on Kauai Credit: HaizhanZheng/Getty Images

Na Pali Coast, Kauai

Kauai, Hawaii's fourth-largest island, is essentially its own character in the Jurassic Park franchise. The island is featured in every film as the fictitious Isla Nublar where the dinosaurs were bred and roamed free. In 2015's "Jurassic World," the island made a comeback as the new Garden Isle.

One of the most awe-inspiring filming locations on the real Kauai island is the Na Pali Coast, which is also the fictional Isla Sorna, or "site B" as Jurassic Park fans recall. The best way to see it for yourself is either from the water or the air. Hop aboard a boat charter with a company like Makana Charters to see the towering cliffs in all their glory, or take to the sky with Blue Hawaiian Helicopter tours to hover from above.

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Remember this terrifying scene from the original film when Dr. Grant explains just how scary a raptor could be? You know, the one where it's described as a "six-foot turkey?" Well, that scene was filmed in the very real Red Rock Canyon State Park in California. It's a rather well-chosen set too, as California State Parks explains, "hidden behind the scenes in the layers of rock is what amounts to paleontologists as a treasure trove." Come explore the park for yourself on a hiking or camping adventure, though if you do find any dinosaur bones, please leave them where you found them.

Kipu Kai, Kauai

The second installment of the Jurassic Park franchise kicks off with the Bowman family having a delightful day at the beach — before, of course, their daughter is attacked by a hungry squad of tiny dinos. The real beach is Kipu Kai, a stunning two-mile stretch of sand that was also featured in "The Descendants." Once again, the best way to get there is via the water. Check out Captain Andy's Sailing Adventures for the ultimate ride there.

Halona Beach, Oahu

When Owen, Claire, and Franklin wash ashore in "Fallen Kingdom," the threesome appear to be on a desolate stretch of shoreline. However, in actuality, it's the rather popular Halona Beach. Though it's a bit of a hike to get to, the beach is an ideal spot for a romantic day in the sand. And if the spot looks ultra familiar, that's because it's also been featured in films like "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and "From Here to Eternity."

Kualoa Ranch, Oahu

People drive on the ATV Raptor tour at Kualoa Ranch, which has been used as filming locations for films like Jurassic Park in Kaneohe, HI People drive on the ATV Raptor tour at Kualoa Ranch, which has been used as filming locations for films like Jurassic Park in Kaneohe, HI | Credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kualoa Ranch in Oahu is quite the star. It shows up in "Jurassic Park," "Jurassic World," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" as the wide, expansive space where we see all the famed stampede scenes. The ranch has capitalized on the publicity and now offers tours including ATV and e-bike tours, boat tours, and more, all of which can be found here.

Allerton Garden, National Tropical Botanical Gardens, Kauai

If you've been to Hawaii before, you know the flora and fauna here are huge. We're talking big enough to feed an entire herd of Brachiosaurus (Brachiosauri? Brachiosaurus's? Anyway, we digress). That's likely why the location scouts for the Jurassic Park franchise chose to film at the Allerton Garden. Come for a self-guided walk or head out for a tour to learn about all the plant life you can find here and on the rest of the islands.

British Columbia

Cold weather destinations are finally getting their due in the upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion." As the new trailer shows, the dinosaurs have made their way to some icy-looking tundra, which in the real world happens to be British Columbia. According to reports, both the Kamloops and Merritt areas served as the latest backdrop. The movie producers even recruited locals in the area as extras via Twitter. Film crews were spotted in downtown Merritt setting up shop across from the Coldwater Hotel, which you can stay in now to relive the magic.

Malta

Hang on, British Columbia isn't the only destination making its Jurassic Park debut. According to reports, Malta is also a major player in the newest film. According to National Geographic, Malta's capital of Valletta makes an appearance, as well as the fortified city of Birgu. You can even get a sneak peek of it in the trailer as Owen rides his motorcycle through the city streets.

Manawaiopuna Falls, Kauai

Aerial view of waterfall Manawaiopuna Falls, used in Jurassic park, Kauai, Hawaii Aerial view of waterfall Manawaiopuna Falls, used in Jurassic park, Kauai, Hawaii | Credit: 7Michael/Getty Images

Manawaiopuna Falls, also known as "Jurassic Park Falls," is one more must-see Kauai destination to visit on a Jurassic journey. The falls were the backdrop for the helicopter takeoff and landing scene. Though the falls sit on private property, you can catch a glimpse of them by booking your own helicopter ride, with outfitters like the Hawaii Adventure Center.

Universal Studios, California