The Jackie Robinson Museum Is Opening in NYC Next Month — With Interactive Exhibits and Rare Memorabilia

The Jackie Robinson Museum, which has been in the works since 2008, will open to the public on Sept. 5 — here's what visitors can expect.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022
The entrance to the Jackie Robinson Museum
Photo: Robert Deitchler/Gensler/Courtesy of Jackie Robinson Museum

When baseball fans and history buffs alike visit the new Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, they will be greeted with exhibits that evoke the kind of excitement and innovation befitting the man himself.

The 20,000-square-foot museum, which started welcoming some visitors last week on July 26 and will open to the general public next month on Sept. 5, has been 14 years in the making, Gensler, the architecture and design firm that worked on the museum, confirmed to Travel + Leisure. Through a series of interactive exhibits and rare artifacts and memorabilia, the museum will tell Robinson's story, and in doing so, closely examine both the civil rights movement and the first African American baseball player's athletic achievements.

A timeline wall in the Jackie Robinson Museum
Robert Deitchler/Gensler/Courtesy of Jackie Robinson Museum

"We all really immersed ourselves in Jackie's story," Laura Gralnick, the experience strategy director at Gensler, told T+L. "One of the things we heard was not to whitewash the story — to really tell Jackie and Rachel [Robinson]'s experience as authentically and true as we possibly could, so people could really understand all the trials and tribulations that went along with everything he did."

A listening wall in the Jackie Robinson Museum
Robert Deitchler/Gensler/Courtesy of Jackie Robinson Museum

The museum contains 4,500 artifacts, memorabilia, and multimedia experiences, including an interactive model of Ebbets Field, which is where the Brooklyn Dodgers played. The field exhibit uses storytelling projection that lights up accordingly as various stories are told, which includes showing where Robinson's wife Rachel sat and different World Series plays.

The museum also highlights Robinson's impact on the world through the Living Legacy exhibit, which includes personal accounts from 42 influential people and celebrities, from former presidents to fellow baseball players.

The timeline wall in the Jackie Robinson Museum
Robert Deitchler/Gensler/Courtesy of Jackie Robinson Museum

"It's almost like there's a ripple effect, and it's very much still alive today," Gralnick said. "Given everything we've been through, now is a great time for this museum because we can feel it. Museum-goers will actually get those goosebumps, because they can really relate to the story. But they'll also be able to relate to the celebrations and the fun because of that sports aspect."

The Brooklyn Dodgers section of the Jackie Robinson Museum
Robert Deitchler/Gensler/Courtesy of Jackie Robinson Museum

Tickets to the museum, which will be run by the Jackie Robinson Foundation, will cost $18 for adults and $15 for children over the age of 5. Children under 5 can enter for free. The museum will also feature a "Shop 42" store, where visitors can pick up limited-edition clothing and gifts.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A wizard-themed escape room
This Unexpected Vacation Trend Makes for a Game-changing Family Trip
Here, Now and Always exhibition at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
The Tiny Details You're Missing at Museums — and How to Make the Most of Your Next Visit, According to a Curator
Beauty pioneer Bobbi Brown at an inn in Montclair, New Jersey
Why Montclair, New Jersey, Is an Underrated Escape From the City, According to Makeup Maven Bobbi Brown
Exterior of Museum of Jewish Heritage, A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City
A Holocaust Exhibit Is Opening in NYC This Week With Hundreds of Survivor Testimonies Meant to 'Educate and Inspire'
Beach in Chatham, Cape Cod, MA
15 Best Things to Do on Cape Cod — Including Whale Watching, Beach Combing, and Wine Tasting
The Rady Shell orchestra performance space in San Diego
San Diego's Best New Museums, Galleries, and Performing Arts Venues
Exterior of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History
This Museum of American Jewish History Just Reopened in Philadelphia After 2 Years — Here's What's New
Aerial view of downtown Chicago with city parks and the lake in view
30 Best Things to Do in Chicago, From Iconic Sites to Can't-miss Museums
Free Things to do in NYC
These Are the Best Things to Do in NYC for Free
A lake and mountain peak scenic photo near Aspen, Colorado
Aspen Is Just As Enchanting in Summer — Here's Where to Stay, What to Do, and Where to Eat
Interior exhibit space renderings of International African American Museum
Charleston Is Getting a New Museum Spotlighting African American History — and We Got a First Look Inside
The Washington Monument can be seen through a lens of the building's Corona past an exhibit honoring Medal of Honor winners at the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of African American History and Culture
15 Inspiring Places in the U.S. to Learn About Black History
A Dia de Los Muertos Catrina statue outside Patricia Mendoza Art Gallery in Cabo
Meet the Mexican Art Gallery Owner Who's Helping Single Mothers Support Their Families Through Crafts
Queer Britain Museum
London Just Got a New LGBTQ Museum — Here's a Look Inside 'Queer Britain'
Red Hills near Abiquiu, New Mexico
How to Do a Southwest Food Road Trip — With National Parks, Craft Cocktails, and Delicious New Mexican Cuisine
New York City
How to See the Best of NYC Without the Crowds, According to a Tour Guide