This Gorgeous Blue House Sits Next to Yves Saint Laurent's Iconic Marrakesh Gardens — and It's for Sale

A stunning, blue-hued home that sits next to designer Yves Saint Laurent's beloved garden has been listed for sale in Marrakesh and the photos will make anyone want to book a trip ASAP.

The villa, which contains six bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread out over nearly 7,000 square feet, was listed on Sotheby's along with a way to virtually visit and 360-degree tour. The home features original Moroccan details like terracotta paving stones. The home also contains a laundry room, staff room, and a garage.

An outdoor lounge area at Villa Quartier Majorelle Marrakech Credit: Courtesy of Morocco Sotheby’s International Realty

The villa's main house includes several living rooms that surround a patio with four suites including bathrooms and terraces, according to the listing. A separate pavilion includes two suites and a living room.

A bedroom inside Villa Quartier Majorelle Marrakech Credit: Courtesy of Morocco Sotheby’s International Realty

Throughout the home, gorgeous Moroccan touches welcome guests with carved doors and intricate tile work as well as large fireplaces that make the villa feel both homey and like a piece of art. Outside, a blue-tiled pool, a canopy of jasmine, and a shaded terrace offer the ultimate place to relax.

A lounge/living area at Villa Quartier Majorelle Marrakech Credit: Courtesy of Morocco Sotheby’s International Realty

The villa sits next to the Jardin Majorelle, which Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé purchased in 1980 to save it from demolition, according to Sotheby's. Saint Laurent took a lot of inspiration from Marrakesh and would return there often, even playing host to famous friends from around the world like Andy Warhol.

Exterior of Villa Quartier Majorelle Marrakech Credit: Courtesy of Morocco Sotheby’s International Realty

"Marrakech taught me colour," Saint Laurent once said, according to Sotheby's. "Before Marrakech everything was black."

The villa is currently listed for $3.9 million, according to the New York Post.

A dining area inside Villa Quartier Majorelle Marrakech Credit: Courtesy of Morocco Sotheby’s International Realty

Travelers who head to Morocco can also visit the Jardin Majorelle, which features a "labyrinth" of alleyways as well as bright blue buildings with both Art Deco and Moorish influences. Travelers can stop into the Pierre Bergé Museum of Berber Arts on the property. Both the garden and the museum are open seven days a week.