This Epic Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Is Headed to Chicago and Staying Through the Summer

A sold-out immersive art experience is extending its Chicago stay to give more people a chance to walk through iconic Vincent van Gogh paintings.

A sold-out immersive art experience is extending its Chicago stay to give more people a chance to walk through iconic Vincent van Gogh paintings, including "Irises" and "Starry Night."

"Immersive Van Gogh" opens its doors in Chicago on Feb. 11 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace, a new venue meant to host immersive art presentations like the Van Gogh exhibit. The three-story building features 35-foot walls, Victorian-era details, and multiple interior levels to envelope visitors in the art they've come to see.

"'Immersive Van Gogh' is a new way of encountering art," coproducer Corey Ross said. The exhibit uses 70 projectors to illuminate more than 15,000 square feet of space. Music, light, and movement bring the artist's famous paintings to life.

"Immersive Van Gogh" debuted in Toronto in July and was among Ticketmaster's most popular events last summer. A version of the exhibit also made its Florida debut in November.

"Immersive Van Gogh" quickly sold out its initial Chicago engagement and has prolonged its stay through September to accommodate additional visitors. It will also open one hour earlier in the mornings.

Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for those 16 and younger. The exhibit is scheduled to run through Sept. 6, 2021 and takes an estimated one hour to walk through.

Organizers are requiring face masks and temperature checks, using touchless measures for taking tickets, and incorporating digital social distancing markers.