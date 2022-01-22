New York City's Coolest Theatre Experience Is Back — Find Out Where

Ice Theatre of New York figure skater Valerie Levine performs at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York figure skater Valerie Levine performs at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Americans may not be able to watch Olympic figure skating live in Beijing this year, but that doesn't mean visitors and locals alike can't catch a memorable performance on ice a little closer to home in New York City.

Nonprofit The Ice Theater of New York is back in Midtown Manhattan this winter with a series of free pop-up performances featuring several national champion skaters from around the world, including Canadian Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver.

Its brief pop-up shows at the Bryant Park ice rink are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:40 p.m. through Feb. 17. And while these skaters won't be competing for gold, they will be showing off gorgeous costumes, intricate choreography, and smooth moves.

This year's roster of ice theater routines includes a piece inspired by a 43-day scientific mission in the Arctic Circle, another that pays homage to Chanel No. 5's 100th anniversary, and a piece set to John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Imagine."

Weaver is performing a piece she choreographed that's set to music by Carole King. Watching that piece, set to King's "I Feel The Earth Move", might just make you want to lace up a pair of skates yourself.

The Ice Theater has been performing in New York for more than 30 years, and regularly performs at both Bryant Park and the famed Rockefeller Center rink. Ice Theatre of New York also hosts figure skating classes at the Chelsea Piers ice rink.

Public skating at Bryant Park runs from 8 a.m. through 11:30 p.m. each night. If you're not quite ready to brave the ice yourself, consider curling, bumper cars on ice, or a drink in one of Bryant Park's cozy igloos.