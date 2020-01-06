You Can Go Ice Skating on a Rooftop Rink With Sweeping Views of the New York City Skyline

Image zoom Courtesy of The William Vale Hotel

The William Vale, a full-service hotel hotel in one of Brooklyn's trendiest areas, wants visitors to take their New York City ice skating experience to new heights.

In January, the hotel transformed its 23rd-floor outdoor rooftop into the property’s first skating rink, which comes with panoramic views of the city below.

The rink is now open to visitors and the general public who want to “glide into the new year and show off their best moves amidst the stunning backdrop of the city skyline.”

Image zoom Courtesy of The William Vale Hotel

Visitors to the rink will get to experience New York City as the true winter wonderland it was always meant to be. On the roof visitors can lace up their skates to twirl to their heart’s content. Then, when they are ready for a break from skating, they can warm up in the rooftop tent that also features a lounge area with plush chairs and comfy blankets. And, don’t worry, there’s plenty of hot chocolate and treats to be had.

Curious how they got an ice skating rink on top of a hotel in Brooklyn? According to The William Vale, their new rink was created by Glice, a company that specializes in synthetic rink technology. The synthetic ice, made from self-lubricating plastic ice panels, takes the place of expensive and wasteful water production, making this a truly green rooftop experience. And, Glice doesn't require any power or maintenance, which means it can be used in any weather conditions just in case a January thaw rolls in.

And, according to the hotel, the Glice technology provides a “greater glide and similar feel to ice without the cold and wetness,” which means even beginner skaters can move around with ease.

Use of the skating rink costs $20 for adults and $12 for kids, including skate rentals. The rink is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. - 12 a.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.