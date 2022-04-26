This Popular Hawaii Attraction Will Now Require Reservations for Out-of-state Visitors

Visitors to Hawaii's Diamond Head State Monument will have to plan ahead going forward as the landmark starts requiring reservations next month.

Starting May 12, the monument, which is located on Oahu, will require out-of-state visitors to make a reservation in advance, according to Hawaii's governor. The new reservation system is being implemented in hopes of reducing hiker congestion along the path to the summit as well as easing the load on the restrooms and reducing vehicle traffic.

Hawaiian residents will still be able to visit for free and without a reservation, but entry will depend on parking availability. This is the third park in the Hawaii State Park system to require reservations for out-of-state visitors, joining Hā'ena State Park on Kauai and Waiʻānapanapa State Park on Maui, according to the governor's office.

The attraction is one of the most popular in Hawaii with as many as 3,000 people visiting in a day according to the Hawaii Division of State Parks.

"The reservation system is an important part of the destination management action plan," Gov. David Ige said in a statement. "We want to reduce the impact of visitors and really ensure that our residents have access to these desirable places. We can control the numbers of people who visit a particular place so they can more easily be spread out across the day."

Travelers will be able to make reservations up to 14 days in advance while those with cars can book up to two consecutive 2-hour time slots starting at 6 a.m. Visitors who are dropped off or walk-in will be subject to 1-hour entry time slots. Reservations for the Diamond Head State Monument open on April 28.

Once in place, reservations will rely on QR codes, which the governor's office said will eliminate the need to use cash at the entrance.

Currently, the fee to enter the park is $5 per person and $10 per vehicle.