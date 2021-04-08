An Incredible New Suspension Bridge Is Opening in Canada This May

Anyone who has been to Canada knows that the country is full of gorgeous nature views — and the best vantage point can be found in British Columbia.

Entertainment and hospitality company Pursuit is planning to add a new, multi-season mountain experience that will include two incredible suspension bridges connecting trails of the Columbia and Rocky Mountain ranges in Golden, British Columbia, in May 2021.

The Golden Skybridge, consisting of two bridges set at 130 meters (about 427 feet) and 80 meters (about 263 feet) high, will be considered the highest suspension bridge in Canada. Suspension bridges are popular attractions for nature lovers all over the world, including some unique, glass-bottomed sky bridges in China and the world's longest suspension bridge in Portugal.

Golden Skybridge Image zoom Credit: Golden Skybridge by Pursuit

The bridge itself is located about 90 minutes from Banff National Park in southeast British Columbia, near the town of Golden. The mountain town is also a popular stop for visitors traveling between Calgary, Banff, the Okanagan, and Vancouver.

"The Columbia Valley is one of those remarkable places that is uniquely positioned to provide a stunning, yet accessible mountain experience," said David Barry, president of Pursuit, in a statement. "Whether you're staying in Golden or making it a stop along your journey between Alberta and British Columbia, the Golden Skybridge will soon become an iconic experience for Canadian and international visitors alike."

Pursuit is working in partnership with local developers led by Paul Deutsch and Rav Soomal. "There is such pristine natural beauty in this corner of British Columbia and the Golden Skybridge will provide visitors with an intimate look at such stunning mountain scenery," said Deutsch in a statement. "The town of Golden is emerging as an impressive basecamp for exploring both the Columbia and Rocky mountains and we look forward to being a continued part of the region's burgeoning tourism growth."

The new bridge will also be part of a three-kilometer (about 1.9 mile) nature walk and include viewing platforms so guests can have a 360-degree view of the picturesque landscape. The ends of the trail will be marked by an outdoor courtyard and café to refresh yourself before and after your journey.

And if you're looking for a little more adventure, visitors can also enjoy tandem bungee swinging and a 1,200-meter (about 3,937-foot) zip line across the canyon in Summer 2021.

For more information, visit the Golden Skybridge website.