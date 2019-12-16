This Pass Gets You Into 800 Different Attractions Around the Country for $20.20 — and There's Only 20 for Sale

Image zoom Howard Kingsnorth/Getty Images

Traveling to cities around the world comes with a bucket list. But that bucket list can get expensive when you add up the entrance fees to all the attractions you need to see.

Using a pass like Go City, however, which lets you bundle several attractions into one price can save money (leaving more to spend on souvenirs, of course). And just in time for the holidays, the company is offering an unlimited Go EVERYWHERE pass for next year for only $20.20.

Last week, they dropped 100 passes that sold out in just a few hours. Thankfully, Go EVERYWHERE is back again with 20 passes available on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

This new card (only being offered to the first 20 buyers and limited to two passes per purchase) will allow pass holders unlimited access to 800 different attractions and landmarks in 14 different cities in the U.S. The passes will be delivered on Jan. 2.

“Our limited-edition Go EVERYWHERE passes give travelers the freedom to see the country on their terms throughout 2020,” Ted Stimpson, the CEO of the Leisure Pass Group, which owns Go City, told Travel + Leisure. He added that travelers don’t need to “commit to dates ahead of time. And because Go EVERYWHERE passes are digital, travelers never have to worry about losing them or fumbling in their wallet for the right ticket.”

Take an architecture boat tour in Chicago or look for alligators in the Florida Everglades. Learn to surf in Oahu or go snorkeling with turtles in the island paradise. And if the Big Apple is more your speed, feel like you’re on top of the world from the Empire State Building and swing by the Statue of Liberty before taking in some culture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While this pass is on sale for less than it would cost you to get in to just one of these attractions, when added up all together, the company said it’s a savings of more than $3,800.

The eligible cities stretch from coast to coast and include: Boston, California, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Oahu, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

Typically, each Go City pass is offered per city in packs of as few as three attractions and as many as 10. Passes are offered all across the world, including Dubai, Sydney and Paris.