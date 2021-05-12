It's the best sleepover of all time.

Here’s Your Chance to Spend the Night in Iconic Sets From 'Friends'

You and your Friends have missed a lot in the last year, but you know that they'll always be there for you.

This is why you should celebrate your friendship (and possibly your first in-person interaction since 2020) by enjoying a special sleepover at The Friends Experience in New York City. Could you be any more excited?

Booking.com has partnered with Superfly X to help a few lucky fans celebrate with an iconic experience to make up for all the time you and your friends may have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Friends Experience is an immersive, two-story space that is filled with interactive experiences inspired by the popular 90s sitcom Friends, including set recreations with original props and costumes, limited-edition merchandise, and fun activities based on key moments from the show.

Guests will be able to take lots of photos in places like Central Perk and Ross and Rachel's Las Vegas wedding chapel, relive the famous Thanksgiving turkey scene (maybe don't put a turkey on your head, though), sit in Rachel and Monica's living room and peer through their purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliner after playing some foosball, or take a look at some original props and costumes like Chandler's bunny suit and Rachel's famous cow jacket.

The Friends Experience, NYC shows replica model of Joey and Chandler's apartment Credit: Courtesy of Booking.com

Plus, it's an extremely affordable experience to celebrate reuniting with your besties. The overnight Friends Experience is only $19.94, in honor of the year the show premiered. There are only two overnight stays available on Booking.com, so it's important to act faster than Joey can finish Rachel's infamous trifle.

Log on to Booking.com on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET for a chance to book one of the overnight stays on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 or Monday, May 24th, 2021.

For more information or to book this stay, visit the Booking.com website.