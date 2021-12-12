The experience dedicated to Kahlo will appear in Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Denver, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with dates beginning in February and running through June,

Step Inside a Frida Kahlo Painting at This Immersive Experience Opening Around the U.S. in 2022

An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is set to appear in multiple cities across the country in 2022.

Like the immersive Van Gogh and Monet experiences that made waves earlier this year, "Frida: Immersive Dream" will feature lights, sound, and video to delve deeper into the iconic Mexican artist's life and work.

Visitors to the exhibit will see some of Kahlo's most well-known works projected across walls. The works are animated by Massimiliano Siccardi, an Italian digital artist who also brought Van Gogh's works to digital life. The projections will be accompanied by an original score, composed by Luca Longobaridi.

"Siccardi presents Kahlo's works in a format very distinct from that which he utilized in examining Van Gogh's," Lighthouse Immersive Producer Corey Ross said in a statement, shared with Travel + Leisure. "He does not try to unify the many styles Kahlo used in her lifetime, but instead, presents them to us as a series of kinetic tableaus that may initially contradict – but eventually illuminate – each other."

Interior of Frida Immersive Dream exhibit Credit: Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

The show is being produced by Lighthouse Immersive (creators of the Van Gogh experience) and Maestro Immersive Art (who have worked with artists like Michel Legrand, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and John Malkovich).

Kahlo's world of intimate magical realism will become larger than life thanks to the animated projections, with moving cities, swirling fires, and pulsing hearts. Pieces included in the immersive exhibit include "The Two Fridas," "The Wounded Deer," and "Diego and I," which sold at auction at a record-breaking $34.9 million last month, according to The New York Times.

"We will chase Frida's world, always in motion," Siccardi said in a statement. "We will discover her tenderness and hostilities by taking in her observations and fantasies. Our hope is that viewers will let themselves be penetrated by Frida's stories, and in so doing, live vicariously through her."

The experience dedicated to Kahlo will appear in Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Denver, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with dates beginning in February and running through June, depending on the city.

Tickets for the experience start at $39.99 per person for adults and can be purchased in advance online.