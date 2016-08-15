Absurdly Scenic Floating Pools to Add to Your 'To-Swim' List
For those who want to experience this trend first-hand, there are several of these floating pools across the globe. From a floating pool in the Seine to an ultra-luxe experience at San Alfonso del Mar Seawater Pool in Chile, all of these swimming pool experiences are bucket list worthy. Read on, grab your bathing suit, sunscreen, and start planning.
Badeschiff in Berlin
This barge-turned-heated-pool in Berlin's River Spree offers a place to splash around in the heart of a major European metropolis. It also hosts regular yoga classes and summer parties. In the warm months, locals flock to the popular "beach" bar. As the mercury drops, the pool is transformed into a set of sauna spaces. A footbridge connects the pool area to the riverbank, where you can play beach volleyball, indulge in a cocktails (or three) and some barbecue. Alternatively, just enjoy your downtime on a hammock.
Piscine Josephine Baker, Paris
You can find this barge on the scenic River Seine, where it draws locals and visitors looking for a bit of relaxation within the city limits. Piscine Josephine Baker is covered by a glass roof during cooler months, and includes a wading pool for children, various saunas, a Jacuzzi, and a full gym.
Floating Lady Pool, Bronx
This pool makes an appearance in the Bronx each summer. Head to NYC's Baretto Point Park for a 25-meter pool, a spray pool, and a snack bar—the makings for a perfect summer day.
The San Alfonso del Mar Seawater Pool in Algarrobo, Chile
Now, this seawater pool isn’t open to the public—you’re going to have to check into a room at the San Alfonso del Mar resort for access to this sanctuary. This one is a little different than the others on the list; it pulls in seawater from the surrounding ocean for a beach experience complete with heated sand, and waterfalls.
The Floating Lake Pool at Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy
It doesn’t get much better than a pool floating on the incredibly picturesque Lake Como. This is another one you’ll need a room reservation for, but the view alone is totally worth it.