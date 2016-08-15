This barge-turned-heated-pool in Berlin's River Spree offers a place to splash around in the heart of a major European metropolis. It also hosts regular yoga classes and summer parties. In the warm months, locals flock to the popular "beach" bar. As the mercury drops, the pool is transformed into a set of sauna spaces. A footbridge connects the pool area to the riverbank, where you can play beach volleyball, indulge in a cocktails (or three) and some barbecue. Alternatively, just enjoy your downtime on a hammock.