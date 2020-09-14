The Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will reopen with new smoking policies later this month.

This Will Be the First Smoke-free Casino Resort on the Las Vegas Strip

The Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will soon open their doors once again. But, when they do they will welcome guests with one major change: Both hotels — which are located in the same building —will become the Strip’s first fully smoke-free casino resort.

“Opening Park MGM and NoMad represent significant milestones, as they are the last of our properties to welcome back employees and guests alike,” Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO and president, shared in a statement. “The last six months have presented extraordinary challenges and I could not be prouder of the MGM Resorts team for the tireless effort required to get us here. There is much work ahead as we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and guests, but this is an important moment for us.”

Image zoom Park MGM

As the Strip’s newest resort, Park MGM will open with limited amenities. However, guests will still be able to visit Eataly, dine in Bavette’s Steakhouse and Primrose, and can even still lounge by the pool. Meanwhile, NoMad Las Vegas will also open but with limited hours of operation across its venues.

Upon reopening, The Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will now be smoke free, meaning it's the first smoke-free casino resort on the Strip.

“We’re making the facility completely non-smoking because of continued guest requests,” Anton Nikodemus, president and chief operating officer of Park MGM, shared with the Las Vegas Sun.

“During this time, we’ve been able to really prepare the property for a smoke-free resort experience... We believe there is a high level of pent-up demand to have a non-smoking casino, especially here in Las Vegas."