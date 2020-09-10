160 Walmarts Are Turning Into Pop-up Drive-in Movie Theaters

Walmart thinks it’s time for you to go to the movies again. Just not in the way you might expect.

In August, the retail giant announced its partnership with Tribeca Film Festival to turn 160 Walmart parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

The theaters will be showing some family favorite flicks including “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Wonder Woman,” “Space Jam,” “Spy Kids,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Black Panther.” Beyond the films, Apartment Therapy reports, a few stars are expected to show up in-person or virtually as well. Jennifer Garner already paid a visit to one theater in Hurricane, West Virginia, and Drew Barrymore, LeBron James, director Peter Berg, and Chrissy Metz are all rumored to be headliners in the future.

?s=20

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, told the Good News Network. “We wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

The pop-up will only last through October, so if you’re interested it’s key to check out show dates near you now. Tickets to the event are free and available to anyone, however, they must be reserved before the night and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Walmart explains on its website, all people need to bring is their own car, an FM radio or their car’s radio, and masks for all attendees for any time they are outside the vehicle. The event is also strictly labeled as “family-friendly,” meaning no alcohol is permitted on the premises.